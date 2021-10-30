Here's What We Like About Lakeland Bancorp's (NASDAQ:LBAI) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Lakeland Bancorp's shares before the 4th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.54 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Lakeland Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 3.0% on the current share price of $17.98. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Lakeland Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Lakeland Bancorp paid out a comfortable 29% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Lakeland Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Lakeland Bancorp has delivered an average of 9.5% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Is Lakeland Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, Lakeland Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

