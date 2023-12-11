Here's an update on the Langley Covered Bridge restoration work

CENTREVILLE – St. Joseph County’s iconic Langley Covered Bridge probably will not re-open until early January, possibly up to three weeks later than originally anticipated.

Workers have used floating vessels to complete work on refurbishing the Langley Covered Bridge. The river was lowered about four feet to accommodate the tasks work crews needed to perform.

Garrett Myland, engineer and assistant manager, said the delay is not the result of one specific issue. Simply, the work that needs to be done is being completed in a methodic and thorough manner.

Myland elaborated on the current state of the bridge, which closed Sept. 11.

“All the steel is in on the second and third spans and they should be starting decking any day now,” Myland said, noting decking is comprised of the wood planks vehicles drive on to cross the 282-foot-long bridge. “There’s going to be two-by-fours that will go from side by side then they’ll put the running boards on that we actually drive on.”

A new layer of steel support was added to the Langley Covered Bridge as part of the $3.2 million overhaul of the county’s icon. The bridge is slated to re-open in January.

Langley Covered Bridge, built in 1877, straddles the St. Joseph River and is the longest covered bridge in the state.

It was originally projected to re-open by Dec. 25.

Myland provided additional information about the work yet to be completed in what is now the final of the four-month project.

“On the north side, the bottom cord sags lower on the west side than the east side, so they just jacked that up to the elevation where it needs to be,” he said. “Once they get that done, all the timber bracing in between is going to be replaced, then they’ll release the pressure and cut all the diagonals to the proper length.”

Myland explained other components of the outstanding work, going into detail about matters related to structural integrity.

He praised the thoroughness of the work being performed by crews from Grand Haven-based Anlaan Corporation, contractor for the $3.2 million overhaul. Anlaan oversaw the most recent bridge-repair work, conducted in 2009.

Myland said it will be generations before the work being performed now will have to be conducted again.

“All the steel underneath is being replaced and that should last a very long time,” he said, noting the swapped-out steel was likely installed in the 1950s, replacing timber supports. “The (wood) driving surface will probably be the next major job at the bridge, something that won’t have to be done now for 15 to 20 years.”

Once the bridge re-opens, the same weight and height restrictions – maximum weight three tons, maximum height 7 feet – will remain in place as they were before construction, Mylan noted.

Traffic surveys have shown an average of about 2,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily.

The project’s cost is being funded from a variety of sources beyond the $675,000 coming from the road commission’s budget. Former State Sen. Kim LaSata, for example, was instrumental in helping land a $750,000 Michigan Economic Development Corporation grant. In addition, the Southwest Region Local Bridge Program has confirmed its contribution of more than $1.2 million. Meanwhile, the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners has agreed to allocate $500,000, double the amount it originally committed.

Angevine Road, which is less than a mile east of Covered Bridge Road, is serving as the detour.

Langley Covered Bridge is named after Centreville pioneer Thomas Langley and his family.

