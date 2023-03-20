Here's the latest on deadly shooting at graveside birthday inside Horsham cemetery

A shooting at a cemetery in Horsham left one person dead and another injured over the weekend.

The Montgomery County DA's office said Daniel Elijah Hawkins, 29, was killed, and Arian Davis, 33, was seriously injured when gunfire broke out within a group at Whitemarsh Memorial Park Saturday.

What happened at Whitemarsh Memorial Park?

There was a large group of people at a "birthday celebration" at the grave of Tyreek Fairel, who was fatally shot in Norristown in 2013, at the cemetery in the 1100 block of Limekiln Pike about 3 p.m.

The DA's office said gunfire broke out within the group, killing Hawkins and injuring Davis.

Davis was taken to Abington Hospital for injuries to his jaw, hand and leg. Investigators determined more than 30 shots were fired during the incident.

Roads near the 165-acre memorial park were closed for several hours while police investigated the scene Saturday.

The cemetery was also closed for the day.

What happened to Tyreek Fairel?

Fairel, 19, was fatally shot in Norristown on July 4, 2013.

Fairel and Hawkins were shot in a car by Dwayne Jubilee after an argument on East Elm Street in Norristown that day, according to a Times Herald report from the time. Hawkins was shot in the hand and survived, that report states.

Jubilee, 29, of Norristown, was found not guilty of voluntary manslaughter, but was convicted of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person in the shooting, according to reports.

Court records state Jubilee was sentenced in January 2015 to 7½ to 15 years in prison. He remains in state prison, according to prison records.

A DA's office spokeswoman said there were no updates on the incident Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Horsham police at 215-643-8284 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Incident closes schools:Police incident at Hatboro apartment prompts closure of Hatboro-Horsham schools

For subscribers:'Makes me sick': Ex-Hatboro-Horsham aide sentenced in Bensalem child sex assault case

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Philadelphia man shot dead in Horsham cemetery; second injured