Here's the latest on the fatal shooting at Myles Standish State Forest

PLYMOUTH − A suspect in the fatal shooting at Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth last month was arrested over the weekend and is scheduled to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Monday.

John Geovanni Pires Monteiro Macedo, 20, was located and arrested in a New Bedford apartment Saturday, Aug. 5, without incident, Plymouth Country District Attorney Tim Cruz’s office said.

He is accused of shooting Robert Aponte-Flores, 25, multiple times July 12 after what several eyewitnesses said was a fight between the two men in a picnic area of the park.

The two men knew each other, police and prosecutors said.

Aponte was pronounced dead later that day after being taken to Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth Hospital.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Suspect arrested in shooting of Robert Aponte-Flores at state park