Here's the latest on the Hollywood actors, writers strike
The industry-halting strike continues as both actors and writers prepare for the next steps. Lauren Pozen reports.
Lionel Messi has now scored nine goals in just six games with Inter Miami.
Experts explain that e-cigarette use among teens isn't harmless and can quickly cause respiratory problems, according to a new study.
Electrify America, the EV charging company created by Volkswagen in the aftermath of its diesel emissions scandal, said on Tuesday that a new, 75 megawatt solar farm in Southern California is now up and running. Electrify America isn't operating this solar farm. Instead, the company struck a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with renewable energy developer Terra-Gen. It's the latest development in Electrify America's efforts to link itself to renewable energy projects.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Panthers vs. Giants game.
Substack is adding a new feature to make its platform feel more like a social network, as the company announced on Tuesday that users can now follow writers. The company says that since launching its Twitter-like Notes feature in April, following has been one of the most requested features from writers and readers. "Following helps writers grow their audience via the Substack network, which is already home to millions of the world’s most valuable readers," Substack wrote in a blog post.
If you're an avid gardener or a lover of a manicured lawn, then you're most likely no stranger to the pains of weeding.
Last week, wildfires quickly engulfed thousands of structures on Maui, forcing residents to flee their homes with little-to-no belongings. As of Tuesday, 99 people have been confirmed dead while at least 1,300 remain missing. Speaking last Thursday, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said the road to Hawaii’s recovery from the “unprecedented” wildfires “will be long.” An official from Homeland Security’s emergency agency told a White House briefing that the “coming days and weeks” will be “tough” for Hawaiians.
Celtics training camp is a month and a half away.
In the first quarter of 2023, we reported that Jumia recorded its lowest losses in four years. Surprisingly, Jumia's Q2 2023 financials show that the e-commerce giant outperformed its first-quarter efforts in this regard. The company's adjusted EBITDA and operating losses fell 66% to $19.3 million and $23.3 million, respectively; as a result, Jumia has lowered its adjusted loss projection for the whole year, predicting a loss of $90 million to $100 million.
Nvidia shares are jumping ahead of earnings next week as Wall Street analysts raise their price targets.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don analyzes some key players as we head into the summer months of the 2023 NFL offseason.
WhatsApp is testing the ability to create stickers using generative AI. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is available to a small number of testers through the Google Play Beta Program, but Meta is seemingly preparing to roll it out more broadly in the coming weeks.
In a first for linear TV viewing, cable and broadcast usage fell below 50% in terms of total share among U.S. viewers, according to Nielsen’s July 2023 report. YouTube and Netflix were top contributors to the rise in streaming viewership, with shares climbing to 9.2% and 8.5%, respectively. Streaming has occupied the TV usage throne for years now.
July retail sales came in stronger than expected, adding to a growing narrative that the American consumer has held up better than many thought.
The Seminoles won 10 games in 2022 for the first time since 2016.
Track your steps, sleep, heart rate and more, for under $40.
The eXoMod Concepts 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat C68 Carbon is a celebrity on wheels. It takes a big personality to helm this 717-horsepower beast.
David Limp is set to step down from his role as head of Amazon’s consumer devices division later this year. Amazon has confirmed the news with TechCrunch, following a Wall Street Journal report. In the role he has headed up the division that includes the Echo/Alexa, along with products like Amazon’s line of Fire tablets.
A 1985 Mercedes-Benz 190D W201 sedan with diesel engine, found in a Northern California wrecking yard.
Emily Fedner talks about fostering community through food as she helps her mother make a delicious serving of tart cherry vareniki. The post Emily Fedner of Food Lover’s Diary and her mother prepare a popular sweet Ukrainian dessert appeared first on In The Know.