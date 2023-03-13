Here's the latest on man killed, officer shot in Deptford

DEPTFORD - A township man was killed and a police officer was wounded after a foot chase that began on a busy highway here, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

The incident began when the officer, Robert Shisler, conducted a pedestrian stop of Mitchell Negron, 24, on Delsea Drive at 12:38 p.m. Friday, according to the account.

Foot chase, then gunfire

"During the stop, a foot pursuit ensued and resulted in a struggle between Officer Shisler and Mr. Negron," it said. "Both individuals were shot in the area of Doman Avenue."

Negron was pronounced dead at the scene about 1 p.m., according to the account released Sunday morning.

"Officer Shisler was transported to Cooper Medical Center in Camden and is currently in stable condition," it said.

Shisler is a four-year member of Deptford's police department, according to the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association.

A GoFundMe campaign to benefit Shisler and his family had raised more than $75,000 by Sunday afternoon.

Mandatory review

The fundraising campaign, led by the Deptford Police family group, also requests prayers for Shisler and all who helped to save his life.

The Attorney General's Office said an investigation into Friday's incident is ongoing. It provided no additional information.

A state law requires an investigation of any person's death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in an official capacity or when the person is in custody.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Officer Robert Shisler survives shooting after foot chase in Deptford