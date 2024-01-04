Here's the latest oil and gas drilling rig count in Permian Basin, New Mexico and Texas

Check here for weekly updated oil and gas drilling rig counts in the Permian Basin, New Mexico and Texas, reported by Baker Hughes.

Dec. 29, 2023

New Mexico dropped one rig in the week prior for it's total of 97 rigs as of Dec. 29, Baker Hughes reported. That count is down five rigs from 102 rigs reported in the state a year ago.

Texas added three rigs for its total of 309 rigs as of Dec. 29, down 67 rigs from the state's total of 376 rigs a year ago.

New Mexico and Texas maintained their positions as second- and first-highest rig counts in the U.S., and the Permian Basin, which the states share, reported the highest count of any U.S. shale region at 309 rigs, according to Baker Hughes.

Oklahoma had the third-most rigs as of Dec. 29, with 44, Baker Hughes reported, followed by Louisiana with 42 rigs and North Dakota at 31 rigs.

The basin added a rig in the last week, but was down 44 rigs in the last year, from 353 rigs reported on Dec. 29, 2022.

