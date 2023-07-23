Here's the latest on a Quincy man accused of receiving child pornography

BOSTON – A Quincy man has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge, federal authorities said.

Matthew Ormon, 51, pleaded guilty in Boston federal court to one count of receipt of child pornography, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release Thursday.

U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for Oct. 18.

During a search of Ormon’s home on April 5, 2022, authorities seized electronic devices, including two custom-built computers and a network drive device, said U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy and Christopher DiMenna, acting special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston office.

At least one device contained a folder with videos depicting child pornography, they said in the news release.

Ormon was indicted June 7, 2022. He faces at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Quincy police assisted federal authorities in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles Dell’Anno and Meghan C. Cleary are prosecuting the case.

The case was brought as part of the Justice Department's Project Safe Childhood. For more information, visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Quincy man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charge