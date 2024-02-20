Here's latest on reopening of Viera Wetlands, plus bird-spotting contest with cash prizes

The Ritch Grissom Memorial Wetlands — known to many as the Viera Wetlands — has been closed to the public since last June.

But county officials say the wetlands — a popular spot for bird-watching and other nature viewing because of its diverse array of birds, other wildlife and plants — should be reopening soon. The reopening had been delayed by recent rainy weather.

Meanwhile, Central Viera Community Association is coordinating a yearlong bird-spotting competition for the Viera area, with a first prize of $1,000.

The Ritch Grissom Memorial Wetlands in Viera remains closed to the public as work continues on an extensive $2.7 million environmental project. As was the case before the wetlands temporarily closed to the public last June, only pedestrians and bicyclists will be allowed when the facility partially reopens, which is targeted for March 4.

Here's what you need to know:

When will the wetlands reopen?

The wetlands — located at 3658 Charlie Corbeil Way in Viera — is scheduled to partially reopen to the public on Monday, March 4, assuming there are no more weather-related delays.

Why has the wetlands been closed?

For the past eight months, a $2.7 million project has been underway to remove vegetative muck and overgrown cattails from four ponds located on the site, which is adjacent to the South-Central Regional Water Reclamation Facility in Viera.

The main focus of the cleanup effort was to reduce nitrogen and phosphorous levels from the ponds that feed into Four Mile Canal, which ultimately leads into the St. Johns River.

“When people come back and walk and bike the wetlands that people are familiar with, they will see it has eventually received a haircut that improves visibility and water quality,” Brevard County Utility Services Director Edward Fontanin said.

Latest new developments in Viera: What's coming to Viera?: New Publix, more hotels, single-family-home rental community

Why was the project required?

The work at the wetlands was needed so that the county can be in compliance with a 2021 Florida Department of Environmental Protection consent order related to levels of nitrogen released into the adjacent Four Mile Canal, which leads to the St. Johns River.

As part of the consent order, the county agreed to pay a total of $6,750, for civil penalties and for the cost of the investigation, as well as agreeing to limit future nitrogen flows.

Who is paying for this work?

The wetlands project is funded through federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Why has the reopening been delayed?

The reopening originally was targeted for late-February, but heavy rainfall totals in January and early-February led to delays.

Why isn't the wetlands area being fully reopened on March 4?

Some work remains in progress on the 200-acre site.

Fontanin expects that vegetation plantings will occur in the April-to-May time period, with completion of the overall project sometime in June.

A truckload of muck removed from a pond-like cell at the Ritch Grissom Memorial Wetlands/Viera Wetlands in Viera is hauled away for processing.

Who can use the wetlands when it reopens?

Access to the wetlands will be for pedestrians and bicyclists only. Motor vehicles will continue to be banned.

What about parking?

An area adjacent to the wetlands and previously used for pedestrian vehicle parking remains in use as a staging area for the contractor.

Fontanin said visitors should park their vehicles away from the staging areas and avoid blocking access to contractor materials and equipment.

Volunteers with the Viera Wetlands Facebook group plan to be there on reopening day to help with guiding the parking outside the wetlands property.

What should visitors be cautious about?

Fontanin said the dirt access roads to the wetlands are rutted, and can become muddy when it rains.

The heavy-equipment-rutted access roads remain in use by contractor vehicles.

Also, the public should not go beyond the access areas because this remains an active work site, Fontanin said.

“We are happy to provide a limited access to allow the public to experience the wetlands, but what they will see on March 4 is not the finished product,” Fontanin noted. “We ask for patience as the contractor is working on the completion.”

How can residents keep track of developments related to the reopening of the wetlands?

Brevard County has established a special hotline number: 321-255-4488.

What's this about a birding contest with cash prizes?

"Viera’s Big Year" will run from Jan. 1 thought Dec. 31 within the boundaries of Viera's development of regional impact, and extends to a few outer areas of interest, such as the Ritch Grissom Memorial Wetlands/Viera Wetlands, the River Lakes Conservation Area, and the Helen and Allan Cruickshank Sanctuary in Rockledge.

Throughout the year, participants will document species spotted using eBird.org, and share their bird checklist with the VieraBigYear ebird account.

Participants will be updated on rankings, interesting findings, and classes and events being held through Viera’s Big Year coordinators during the competition time frame.

Todd Pokrywa, president of The Viera Co., said there are more than 500 local bird species to find in the area.

The Ritch Grissom Memorial Wetlands in Viera is a popular site for bird-watchers.

Why is it called Viera’s Big Year?

In the birding world, a “Big Year” typically is a yearlong bird-spotting challenge among birders, with the goal of identifying and documenting as many bird species as possible. There are several variations of a “Big Year,” such countywide, statewide and nationwide.

And there are cash prizes?

Yes. After completion of the competition, the participant who has documented and submitted the most species found will win $1,000. The second-place prize is $500, and third place gets $250.

Winners will be announced next January.

What are some other rules?

The competition is open to all Brevard County residents.

Birds must be identified and recorded while you are standing within the Viera development of regional impact boundaries, or the other locations identified on the Viera’s Big Year Birding Map. The bird can be just outside the boundaries, but your feet must be within the boundaries.

Birds can be identified by sight or sound.

Birds must be wild, unrestrained and alive.

All bird checklists are subject to question by Viera’s Big Year coordinators. Rare, uncommon or scarce sightings may require additional documentation to be counted toward your count. Documentation would include photos or video.

Do not trespass onto private property.

How do I get started?

Register by emailing Viera’s Big Year coordinators with your contact information. Send the email to Dana.vinci@viera.com. And include your name, phone number and email.

Participants also need to set up an eBird.org account.

Organizers also recommend downloading the eBird app on your mobile device and download the Florida packet. This will be the most convenient way to document your findings while in the field. They also recommend downloading the Merlin bird identification app to help identify birds.

Where can I get more details?

Go to CVCAviera.com for more information.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Rain delays reopening of Viera Wetlands plus bird-spotting contest