Why the man accused of murdering Weymouth cop was back in court

DEDHAM − Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone has been asked to again select the jury in the Emanuel Lopes double-murder trial from outside Norfolk County.

"I will have have a decision soon," Cannone said during a hearing Thursday.

Lopes, of Brockton, is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Torrey Street, Weymouth, resident Vera Adams on July 15, 2018.

Lopes' first trial ended in a hung jury July 10 when one of the jurors refused to deliberate any further, preventing the jury from reaching a unanimous verdict.

The jury of nine women and three men had been selected in Worcester County and taken to the Dedham courthouse by bus each day. They deliberated for more than 24 hours over six days, which followed 14 days of testimony.

Lopes' lawyer Larry Tipton was successful in his request for a jury from outside Norfolk County in the first trial, arguing that extensive pretrial publicity would make it difficult to empanel an impartial jury.

He said "it seem doesn't seem logical" that selecting an impartial local jury would be any easier this time, given the extensive coverage of the first trial and the mistrial.

Assistant District Attorney Tracey Cusick said the 16 people on the first trial's jury, including alternates, were chosen from a pool of 400 people.

"To go to another county doesn't make sense anymore," she said.

Cusick said there are practical considerations as well, since winter storms can make travel difficult in January, a problem that doesn't exist in May, June and July, when the first trial took place.

Date of Lopes murder retrial might be changed

As for the trial date, Cannone asked lawyers on both sides to consider rescheduling the trial, which is now set to start Jan. 8, to either Jan. 2 or 16.

Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor argued in favor of the original date, and said it was chosen specifically to avoid school vacation weeks, which are prime travel periods. The February school vacation begins Feb. 19.

Tipton said he was open to either date.

Additional hearings on pretrial matters are scheduled for December.

Lopes attended Thursday's hearing looking a bit different from his last court appearance in July. He has grown his beard out and was wearing jail-issue clothing. He remained shackled during the hearing.

In the audience were Cindy Chesna, the officer's widow, along with family and friends. Weymouth Police Chief Richard Fuller and former Chief Richard Grimes were also in the courtroom.

Lopes, who was 20 at the time of the shootings, was fleeing a minor traffic accident nearby when he encountered Chesna, and hit him in the head with a rock, prosecutors allege. They say he then took the officer's gun and used it to shoot him and Vera Adams, 77, who was on the sunporch of her Torrey Street home on that Sunday morning.

Lopes was arrested at the scene, still holding Chesna's gun, which was out of ammunition, prosecutors say. He has been held without bail ever since, and was indicted on 11 counts − including two of first-degree murder − in September 2018.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Lopes faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Defense lawyer says Lopes was 'in a state of oblivion' when the shootings occurred

Tipton did not dispute that Lopes fired the shots, but argued that Lopes was not responsible for his actions that day since he suffered from mental illness and his condition had worsened because of events before the shooting.

Lopes was in "a state of oblivion" during the encounters with Chesna and Adams, he said during his closing statement during the first trial.

Chesna, 42, had been a Weymouth police officer for six years. A 1994 graduate of Weymouth High School, he served in the U.S. Army in Iraq and Afghanistan and received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He is survived by his wife, Cindy, and two children.

The gym at Chapman Middle School, a street hockey rink where he lived in Hanover and a bridge on Route 18 in Weymouth are all named for Chesna.

Adams loved reading, and a reading room at Weymouth's Tufts Library is named for her.

Reach Fred Hanson at fhanson@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: The jury could be from another county again in 2nd Chesna murder trial