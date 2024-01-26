Here's who will lead Flour Bluff ISD

Flour Bluff ISD's interim leader Chris Steinbruck has been chosen to step into the superintendent's role permanently.

The Flour Bluff ISD Board of Trustees voted to name Steinbruck lone finalist for the position Thursday evening.

Steinbruck has been serving as interim superintendent since October, when former superintendent Velma Soliz-Garcia stepped down in the middle of the year.

Steinbruck is a longtime Flour Bluff ISD employee. In his 22 years with the district, he has served as a teacher, coach and most recently as head football coach and district athletic director.

Flour Bluff head coach Chris Steinbruck coaches from the sidelines at Hornet Stadium during the Class 5A Division II regional round on Nov. 26, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

"It's an honor to serve Flour Bluff ISD as their lone finalist for superintendent," Steinbruck said in news release. "I firmly believe Flour Bluff employs the best teachers and provides unparalleled educational opportunities for all children. I will continue leading us as the model school district for educational excellence, fiscal responsibility, innovation and collaboration."

Under state law, the board of trustees must wait 21 days before officially voting to execute a binding contract with Steinbruck.

