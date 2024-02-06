Here's who will lead task force to redevelop Columbia's historic McKinney Building

A task force where its end goal is to provide guidance to the city on how to redevelop and preserve the historic downtown McKinney Building, 411 E. Broadway, was finalized Monday by Mayor Barbara Buffaloe.

The city bought the building in August, which once hosted Jazz Age greats and other notable music artists in its heyday.

Representatives and leaders of the Columbia NAACP; Second Missionary Baptist Church (which neighbors the McKinney Building); the city's Historic Preservation Committee; Boone County Historical Society; University of Missouri School of Music Jazz Studies; MU Black Studies; the J.W. "Blind" Boone Foundation; Michael A. Middleton Center for Race Citizenship and Justice; Grade A Plus; the Sharp End Heritage Committee; Downtown Community Improvement District; local property owner Fran Tibbs; and local residents Donna Clayborne and Suzanne Bagby make up the task force.

"We'll have multiple public opportunities for engagement as we go through on this," Buffaloe said after reading the names of committee members during Monday's council meeting.

The chair of the task force is the Rev. Clyde Ruffin, senior pastor at Second Missionary Baptist Church, who also once was a Columbia City Council member and mayor pro tem.

"I just want to say thank you for my council members for suggesting (task force members) and for our community members for reaching out as they do this important work for us," Buffaloe said.

Ever since the city made moves to purchase the building, many comments were received on its future use, said Columbia Convention and Visitor's Bureau Director Amy Schneider at the council's Jan. 17 meeting establishing the task force.

The building is a piece of Jazz Age history, which welcomed Count Basie, but before he had his titular jazz orchestra. Other major names in jazz of Dizzy Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan performing at the McKinney building possibly are apocryphal.

Once the task force forwards final plans to the city council for approval, it will dissolve, Schneider said.

The project also presents an opportunity for MU Architectural Studies students, said Lyria Bartlett, department chair and director of undergraduate studies on Jan. 17, noting students could work with the task force on idea creation.

"We gather data, research other community projects that have done something similar and what their process was and then help identify the scope of work and funding sources to present them to the community," she said.

McKinney Building once site of retail shops, dance hall

Frank McKinney, a Black bricklayer, businessman and real estate developer, started purchasing properties in central Columbia in the 1880s, buying his first downtown lot at the age of 30 in 1886, according to a letter to the City of Columbia written by Chris Campbell, executive director of the Boone County Historical Society.

Thirty years later, in 1916, McKinney would purchase lots at 411 E. Broadway. Construction started on what would be known as the McKinney Building in August 1917. The building was completed in early 1918, costing about $5,000 to construct at the time.

The two-story building with a rear parking lot had three retail stores on the ground floor and a dance hall on the second when it first opened. Count Basie performed at the McKinney Building when he still was with Bennie Moten and his Band as its pianist, playing there in 1932 and 1935.

Basie took over the band after Moten's death in 1935, rechristening it the Count Basie Orchestra, Campbell wrote.

The second floor space also often was used by organizations for dinners, fundraisers, religious or political events, speaking engagements and other educational meetings and events.

Any jazz performances in the McKinney Building were unlikely past 1938. After McKinney's death in 1934, it was sold to W.G. Tallen of Randolph County. The first floor was converted for use by Tallen Candy Co. and the second level dance floor was pulled up for conversion into the W.B. Smith Hatchery for turkeys, geese, ducks and chickens, which also had once occupied space on the ground floor, Campbell wrote.

The structure still has business space on the ground floor but the second floor now is home to a three-bedroom and a studio apartment.

"Frank McKinney, and by the building's special and very prominent role in the social, educational, religious and civic life of Columbia's Black population for decades, this property is significantly historic," Campbell wrote. "Many important events and gatherings have taken place there and it is absolutely worth preserving for those reasons."

NOTE: portions of this article previously were published.

