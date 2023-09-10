Here's who is leading Brockton High School with the superintendent, principal on leave

BROCKTON — With Superintendent and Interim Principal Michael Thomas on extended medical leave, the state's largest high school was left searching for a leader days before the beginning of the school year.

The school committee announced in June that Thomas would begin a dual role as interim principal this fall. Cynthia Burns, who took over as principal in October 2021, was only slated to stay in the role for a year, but agreed to an extra year for 2022-23. She is now serving as principal of the new Edison Day Academy.

But Thomas' leave — announced on the same day that Mayor Robert Sullivan revealed a $14.4 million deficit in the fiscal year 2023 budget, which ended in June — left the high school without a principal to begin the year.

Superintendent doubles as principal In striking move, superintendent to serve as Brockton High principal. Here's why

Mayor Robert Sullivan, left, announces James Cobbs as acting superintendent of Brockton Public Schools at an "emergency meeting" of the Brockton School Committee at the high school on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Search for new principal

"The district will be conducting a search process to identify a new principal of Brockton High School," said Jess Silva-Hodges, a spokesperson for the schools. "The district will engage the community in the selection process as we have in the selection process for other high-level leadership positions."

Students returned to Brockton High for the first day of classes on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

TIMELINE: Who knew what when about Brockton Public Schools' $14.4 million deficit?

Who's leading the high school in the meantime?

For the time-being, Interim Superintendent James Cobbs, Deputy Superintendent Sharon Wolder and Assistant Superintendent of Teaching & Learning Michele Conners are at the high school daily supporting the high school's leadership team, Silva-Hodges said.

Michele Conners speaks at a Brockton School Committee meeting at Brockton High School on Wednesday evening, Sept. 6, 2023 regarding a $14.4 million deficit recently discovered in last year's school budget.

Who is James Cobbs?

Cobbs was named interim superintendent by the school committee on Aug. 1. He was named the deputy superintendent of operations in 2022 after serving for a few years as the executive director of operations.

Who Sharon Wolder?

Wolder spent 23 years at Brockton High, including as the principal from 2013 to 2017. She then spent several years as the chief officer of student support services and is currently serving as the deputy superintendent of teaching and learning.

The Hoop Alliance program director Mario Lamarre and Sharon Wolder, deputy superintendent of teaching and learning for Brockton Public Schools on Draft Day at Brockton High School on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Who is Michele Conners?

Conners is the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for grades 6-12 and the pathways to college and career program.

Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at cshepard@enterprisenews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Who is principal of Brockton High School with Mike Thomas on leave?