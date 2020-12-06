Here's What We Learned About The CEO Pay At Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX)

The CEO of Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) is Morgan Tillbrook, and this article examines the executive's compensation against the backdrop of overall company performance. This analysis will also look to assess whether the CEO is appropriately paid, considering recent earnings growth and investor returns for Alpha FX Group.

View our latest analysis for Alpha FX Group

Comparing Alpha FX Group plc's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Alpha FX Group plc has a market capitalization of UK£522m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as UK£403k for the year to December 2019. That's a notable increase of 28% on last year. Notably, the salary which is UK£275.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from UK£297m to UK£1.2b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was UK£846k. That is to say, Morgan Tillbrook is paid under the industry median. What's more, Morgan Tillbrook holds UK£124m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary UK£275k UK£250k 68% Other UK£128k UK£65k 32% Total Compensation UK£403k UK£315k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 49% of total compensation represents salary and 51% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Alpha FX Group pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Alpha FX Group plc's Growth

Alpha FX Group plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 22% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 29% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Story continues

Has Alpha FX Group plc Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 175% over three years, Alpha FX Group plc has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

As previously discussed, Morgan is compensated less than what is normal for CEOs of companies of similar size, and which belong to the same industry. Considering robust EPS growth, we believe Morgan to be modestly paid. And given most shareholders are probably very happy with recent shareholder returns, they might even think Morgan deserves a raise!

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Alpha FX Group that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.