Here's what we learned in wrongful death suit of Darian Jarrott filed against State Police

LAS CRUCES - The plan to arrest Omar Cueva on Feb. 4, 2021, was simple but had deadly results.

Court records and public records suggest that federal agencies contacted New Mexico State Police with a plan to arrest Cueva, who they believed was trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl across the borderland.

A medical team coupled with tactical units ready to ambush and surround Cueva was posted on stand-by off Interstate 10 between Las Cruces and Deming. The outsized force reflected a belief on the part of law enforcement that Cueva wouldn't hesitate to kill a police officer, court records claim.

Court records and hearings over the last year have brought to light an ominous warning Cueva imparted on an undercover officer. He allegedly said that he "wasn’t going back to jail," and carried a semi-automatic rifle for such an occasion.

Darrian Jarrott knew none of this when he pulled Cueva over for a traffic stop near milepost 101 on Interstate 10 east of Deming, a lawsuit alleged. When Cueva exited his vehicle during the traffic stop, he fatally shot Jarrott.

Jarrott was 28. He left behind a wife and four children.

"Officer Jarrott was sent into an ambush without protection, backup, or even the information needed to know the danger he was in," a civil complaint reads. "As a result, he was brutally murdered."

After Cueva killed Jarrott, he returned to his truck and sped east on I-10 to Las Cruces where a shootout ensued after vehicles came to rest on the interstate. Cueva shot and wounded a Las Cruces police officer before Cueva was eventually shot dead by police. That was a year ago.

Watch: Bystander video captures Las Cruces police in shootout with Cueva on I-10

In the weeks following his death, Jarrott's widow, Gabriella Jarrott, notified the state that she would sue New Mexico State Police, claiming their actions led to the wrongful death of her husband and father of her children. The complaint was written by Jarrott's attorney, Sam Bregman.

The state of New Mexico's response to the civil complaint suggests they believe there are numerous issues with the complaint.

"Defendant objects that Plaintiff's lengthy narrative within the 'Introduction' section of her Complaint contains numerous false, inflammatory, and vague statements and plainly violates the New Mexico Rules of Civil Procedure," the response reads.

The response goes on to state that NMSP denies seeing Jarrott into an ambush without protection or information, and denies that NMSP had the opportunity to arrest Cueva using the officers stationed nearby.

While the wrongful death lawsuit officially started with the filling of Gabriella Jarrott's civil complaint in June 2021, the case picked up a lot of steam last month. In January, Bregman filled 12 notices of depositions. In those depositions, he requested to interview under oath several police administrators, most notably Sgt. Mark Madrid, who instructed Jarrott to pull over Cueva.

According to reporting from the Albuquerque Journal, Madrid oversaw some of the operations and told Bregman that NMSP was not at fault for Jarrott's death. Madrid said that he thought Homeland Security Investigations — a federal organization under the U.S. Immigration, Customs and Enforcement agency that was involved in the investigation into Cueva — was "confused on what they were doing."

Madrid also said that HSI did not provide him with enough information about Cueva, specifically the alleged comment about Cueva not wanting to go back to jail.

“I will not work with (HSI),” Madrid said. “They do not put the information out, I believe, properly for officer safety purposes.”

The wrongful death case has a long way to go before it reaches a resolution. Jury selection is scheduled to begin in December, but that could easily be deleyed.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.

