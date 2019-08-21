Here's What We Like About Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (HKG:2314)'s Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (HKG:2314) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 26th of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of September.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing's next dividend payment will be HK$0.13 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of HK$0.26 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a trailing yield of 6.3% on the current stock price of HK$4.1. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing's payout ratio is modest, at just 34% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 46% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has lifted its dividend by approximately 26% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing worth buying for its dividend? It's great that Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.