Here's What Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The big shareholder groups in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$764m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

See our latest analysis for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It looks like hedge funds own 5.8% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Artal Group S.A. with 49% of shares outstanding. BVF Partners, L.P. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.8% of common stock, and FMR LLC holds about 5.1% of the company stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$9.8m worth of stock in the US$764m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 18% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 49%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Lexicon Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • Lucid Group Is an Investment, Not a Trade, and Will Seriously Challenge Tesla

    Lucid is probably technologically superior to Tesla, with smaller, more efficient, more powerful battery packs with a greater range.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss the 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to the 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield. Dividend investing is an attractive strategy for those investors who wish to retire comfortably or […]

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for 30 Years

    For investors, looking 30 years out can be an intimating task. No matter your personal position, buying and holding a stock for decades means it must be a company you can count on to stick around, gain market share, maintain strong fundamentals, and grow its dividend. It's a tall order, so we asked three of our contributors to search far and wide to give you three dividend stocks that fit the bill.

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • I Bond rates can be an inflation hedge: What are they and why should you buy some now?

    You're going to hear more about I Bonds in November when some startling new rates are set to be announced. What are they and how do they work?

  • 3 Top Stocks I Plan to Buy in November

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors discusses what stocks they are planning to buy in November, historically a strong month for the market.

  • How Many Years of Maxing Out a 401(k) Does It Take to Become a Millionaire?

    One million dollars is a popular benchmark for retirement savings. As the lowest whole number to use seven digits, $1 million makes for a straightforward wealth target. Reach it and you earn a fun title -- millionaire -- plus you have a nice nest egg to supplement your Social Security.

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. Ark's portfolio is built around disruptive innovation.

  • Best Cryptocurrency Stocks for a Retirement Portfolio: 3 Experts Pick Their Faves

    Long-term investors can feel reasonably safe taking positions in these cryptocurrency-related assets.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • 2 Toxic Cryptocurrencies to Sell Right Now

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 40% and 1,000%, respectively, over the last 30 days. Founded in August 2020 by an anonymous developer called Ryoshi, Shiba Inu token is carefully designed to exploit popular dog memes on the internet. Shiba Inu's October rally has little fundamental support.

  • Tiny U.S. Biotech Jumps 930% as It Picks Up Retail Attention

    (Bloomberg) -- A little known biotech company, ABVC BioPharma Inc., soared in U.S. premarket trading amid increasing chatter on trading social network StockTwits.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Fremont, California-based firm’s shares jumped as mu

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

    It was business as usual last week for Wall Street. The newest combination treatment, Trikafta, targets the most common CF mutation (F508del), and is therefore applicable to about 90% of all U.S. CF patients.

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Will Pay You for Life

    As your working days come to a close, you can take a moment to pat yourself on the back. While Social Security may help, the average monthly Social Security paycheck is less than $1,600 a month. Today, we are going to talk about three companies that all qualify as Dividend Kings, meaning they have increased their dividend payouts annually for at least fifty consecutive years.

  • 10 Stocks With Over 30 Years of Dividend Hikes

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks with over 30 years of dividend hikes. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks With Over 30 Years of Dividend Hikes. According to AFH Wealth Management, in the 10-year period ending 2016, the FTSE 100 index […]

  • 3 Hot Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    If these electric-vehicle manufacturers can deliver on their plans, the sky could be the limit for their stock prices.

  • 4 Supercharged Stocks That Can Run Circles Around Shiba Inu Over the Next 5 Years

    Arguably leading that charge of late is meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Since debuting on Aug. 1, 2020, Shiba Inu has seen its SHIB tokens rally by (drum roll) nearly 8,300,000%, based on a price of $0.00004231 per token, as of Oct. 25. This rally has pushed Shiba Inu to the No. 12 spot in market value among more than 13,000 cryptocurrencies.