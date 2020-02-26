Here's what life is like in Rikers Island, where Harvey Weinstein is set to go as he awaits sentencing for his rape conviction

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury deliberations in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York.

Associated Press/John Minchillo

Harvey Weinstein will become inmate No. 06581138Z when he arrives at Rikers Island, where he will stay until his sentencing.

He'll likely stay in the medical unit, according to The New York Times.

The medical facility where his lawyers have requested he stay — North Infirmary Command — offers extra protection for inmates, while also giving them extra benefits like larger rooms and TVs.

Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape on Monday, and as he awaits his sentencing he will be housed at Rikers Island, a notorious, violence-plagued prison in New York City.

Weinstein had started the day with a cushy breakfast meeting at the Four Seasons hotel. But by Monday afternoon, he was on his way to Rikers, following a conviction of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act. Weinstein was rerouted to Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital after complaining of chest pain.

But soon, he'll head to Rikers Island as inmate No. 06581138Z, where he'll likely stay in the medical unit, according to The New York Times.

The medical facility where his lawyers have requested he stay — North Infirmary Command — holds inmates who need extra protection.

His room in the medical facility could be a private double-sized room, with a TV, shower, bathroom, and maybe even a telephone.

There's a chance Weinstein will never actually mix with the general population at Rikers Island, The Times said.

He'll stay at Rikers until at least his sentencing, when he'll be assigned to another prison in upstate New York.

While Insider couldn't obtain any photos of the North Infirmary Command, several images of the general prison facility are available. Here's what life is like inside Rikers Island.

Rikers Island's main building went up in 1932, and the facility now houses about 7,000 inmates. It once housed more than 20,000.

Rikers Island Correctional facility





REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Source: Reuters, BBC

Tupac Shakur, Sid Vicious, Lil Wayne, and other celebrities have been housed at the notorious prison.

Tupac Shakur





Walik Goshorn/MediaPunch/IPX

Source: Metro, Independent, NPR

The New York facility, which is the city's largest jail, has faced decades of criticism over reports of violence, poor living conditions, and abuse.

The Rikers Island Prison complex (foreground) is seen from an airplane in the Queens borough of New York City





REUTERS/Mike Segar

In 2014, the Department of Justice released a 79-page report that found "a pattern and practice of conduct at Rikers that violates the constitutional rights of adolescent inmates." The report noted that young inmates endured "serious physical harm from the rampant use of unnecessary and excess force by DOC staff" and also suffered from violence inflicted by fellow inmates.

Former adult Rikers Island inmates have called the facility "hell on earth," cockroach-infested, and filthy.

In 2019, there were 69.5 violent incidents for every 1,000 people in jail, according to Politico. Also in 2019, Inmate assaults against staff increased and staff force against inmates increased.

Source: BBC

Weinstein is likely being housed in a medical facility — North Infirmary Command — instead of in the prison's general population area.