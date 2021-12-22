Here's How a Light Bulb's Color Temperature Affects the Paint on Your Walls
Your paint's shade might look different depending on the type of artificial light you use.
Your paint's shade might look different depending on the type of artificial light you use.
"$41,000 a year for a social worker with a master's degree."View Entire Post ›
ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/GettyMOSCOW—After months of bubbling tensions and threats of all-out war, Ukraine has made the shock decision to grant one of President Vladimir Putin’s greatest wishes.As far as overtures go, this was a grand gesture indeed.Ukraine has charged former President Petro Poroshenko—who is described as “Washington’s puppet” in Moscow—with state treason and financing terrorism. The longtime enemy of Putin faces as much as 15 years in prison if convicted.Even more delicious for Moscow,
The parents of actor Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she hadn't heard from them in several days and asked a relative to check on them. The deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, who were found Monday night, are not considered suspicious, police in Worcester said.
Video of a boy's flashy basketball move on the court drew sharp criticism in a tweet from NBA star Kevin Durant. Others piled on.
"Why can't we just let kids be kids while they still have a chance?"
"He was my absolute closest work friend," James Franco said of Seth Rogen, who earlier this year distanced himself from Franco after sexual misconduct allegations
Paris Jackson never disappoints when it comes to expressing her creative side. Sometimes it is new music, but sometimes it’s her primal calling to connect with nature — and she made sure to share her latest topless photo for Winter Solstice. The day gives the planet the shortest amount of daylight of the year and […]
“Stephanie, have you ABANDONED Trump? Fix your reputation.
We'll have what she's having!
Nicole Scherzinger, 43, shows off her toned abs and legs in a lime green bikini in new Instagram photo and video. The singer mixes up her workouts to stay fit.
Here's everything you need to know about Kate Middleton's engagement ring from Princess Diana, plus her wedding band, and the eternity ring push present.
Here's whether she still plans to spend the holidays with him.
Donald Trump appears to have flown on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets six more times than was previously known, according to flight logs released as evidence in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial.
Elon Musk is staying at the home of Ken Howery, a former US ambassador under Trump, while he finds his own Austin estate, per The Wall Street Journal.
A new mock trade has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Portland Trail Blazers in a 3-team deal.
The superstar singer posed for pictures in the swimsuit while enjoying a countryside getaway with friends
A prosecutor who helped convict Rogel Aguilera-Mederos for his role in a deadly 2019 crash posted a photo of a brake shoe she said was a gift.
A man and woman were caught on surveillance footage abandoning a dog and her 11 puppies at a closed animal shelter Sunday, according to the WCSO.
An Idaho sheriff is being charged for pulling out a gun on seven young girls between the ages of 12 to 16 in November. He […]
Travelers clashed with police after a brawl broke out at Miami International Airport on Monday night, authorities said. Two people were taken into custody.