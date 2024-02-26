Here's a list of events leading up to, and on the day of, the April 8 total eclipse

Leading up to the total eclipse on April 8, Evansville and surrounding cities are hosting events around the big event.

Totality begins in Evansville around 2:02 p.m. and will last until 2:05 p.m. that day.

Here's a list of eclipse-related events throughout the Tri-State. We'll be updating throughout the lead-up to the event, so if you'd like to add one, send the information by email to rbj@courierpress.com.

Evansville total eclipse events

UEclipse at University of Evansville

April 7, 2 p.m., Eykamp Hall at 1800 Lincoln Ave. Free.

Astrophysicist and UE alumna Maria Weber will be giving a keynote called "From Eclipses to Magnetism: The Secret Life of the Sun" where she highlights what to expect ahead of the phenomenon.

Solarpalooza at University of Southern Indiana

April 7-8, events on Sunday at 7 p.m., and events on Monday start at 10 a.m., 8600 University Blvd. Free.

USI's festivities start on Sunday at the Screaming Eagles arena with Astronaut Joan Higginbotham as she gives her presentation, "Breaking Barriers: An Astronaut’s Inspiring & Winding Road to Space" which focuses on her STS-116 space shuttle mission to the International Space Station, key insights to her successful voyage into space and lessons learned in her inspiring journey.

Events for the next day include hands-on activities, local experts from Mesker Park Zoo, food trucks and dining, live music, and a live talk with NASA Nutritionist, Dr. Sara R. Zwart who talks about nutritional aspects of a space flight.

Total Solar Eclipse at Angel Mounds

April 8, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Angel Mounds, 8215 Pollack Ave. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for youth ages 3 to 17, and $4 for seniors.

Angel Mounds invites local watchers to their site specifically designed to align with the sun and moon. They are offering glasses and spectacular views, and talks about how and why the people of the Middle Mississippian culture engineered the mounds centuries ago and what that has to do with the eclipse.

A Multicultural Festival for the Total Eclipse

April 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wesselman Woods, 551 Boeke Road. Free.

Wesselman Woods is hosting an eclipse party on the former Par-3 golf course with no obstructed views and loads of space. Grab your blanket and picnic chairs and enjoy activities, musical performances and food trucks.

Pre-Eclipse Extravaganza!

April 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science, 411 SE Riverside Drive. Free.

Kick off the eclipse weekend with an event for the whole family with activities, live entertainment, and special guests. They will be hosting a viewing party on April 8 with similar activities.

Downtown Evansville Eclipse Viewing

April 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Downtown Evansville. Free.

Riverside Drive will be closed for a viewing party for the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.

Eclipse from the Ship (aboard LST 325)

April 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., LST 325, 840 LST Drive. TIckets are $50 for non-members and $35 for members.

This viewing experience allows you to watch from the water with a VIP event that includes lunch from Pangea Pizzeria from noon to 2 p.m., a pair of viewing glasses, non-acholic drinks and a guided tour of the ship. The courtyard view is free and open to the public.

Evansville Wartime Museum Eclipse Viewing Party

April 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Evansville Wartime Museum, 7503 Petersburg Road. Admission is $20 per car.

The Evansville Museum will be open and offering views for the event.

Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library: 'Discovering the Eclipse' series

All March and through early April, all events are free and open to the to the public.

SolarFest

SolarFest offers eclipsed-themed storytime, crafts, science activities, and more at several EVPL locations leading up to the eclipse. They will provide a solar telescope for safe sun viewing and offer information on citizen science and making scientific observations on the day of the eclipse.

March 16, 2 p.m. at EVPL West (2000 W Franklin St.)

March 19, 4 p.m. at EVPL East (840 E. Chandler Ave.)

March 25, 4:30 p.m. at EVPL Central (200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd)

March 26, 10 a.m. at EVPL Oaklyn (3001 Oaklyn Dr.)

March 27, 3 p.m. at EVPL Red Bank (120 S. Red Bank Rd.)

March 28, 2 p.m. at EVPL Stringtown (2100 Stringtown Rd)

March 30, 1 p.m. at EVPL North Park (960 Koehler Dr.)

April 4, at 4:30 pm at Washington Square – EVPL McCollough

EVPL @ Family Free Day

Feb. 24 and March 30, 9 a.m., Wesselman Woods, 551 Boeke Rd, Free

Join EVPL at Wesselman Woods where they'll be giving information about the upcoming eclipse.

Expert talks

The library is bringing in several expert guests for scientific lectures

March 4 at 11 a.m.: "American Eclipse" by David Baron: Join for a virtual discussion with author David Baron about his book "American Eclipse: A Nation's Epic Race to Catch the Shadow of the Moon and Win the Glory of the World." Registration is required on the library website.

March 9 at 3 p.m. (EVPL Oaklyn) and March 23 at 11 a.m. (EVPL Central): Total Eclipse of the Sun with NASA Ambassador Amanda Scurry: learn about eclipse science, culture, history, and art with hands-on activities to make the eclipse more special in your backyards.

March 10 at 2 p.m. (EVPL Central): Eclipses and Humans with USI physics professor Kent Scheller will discuss human perceptions of eclipses in preparation for the upcoming eclipse.

Movie nights

There will be several movie nights dedicated to eclipses and space

March 13 at 5 p.m. (EVPL West): watch "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" while decorating solar eclipse-themed cookies and learning more about citizen science.

March 27 at 1:30 p.m. (EVPL East): watch "Apollo 13," the story of the 1970 Lunar Mission whose astronauts overcame an explosion in space.

April 10 at 4 p.m. (EVPL West): watch "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse", post-eclipse with activities and snacks.

Other events can be found on the Discovering the Eclipse website at evpl.org/initiatives/eclipse.

Newburgh, Indiana eclipse events

Total Eclipse of the Park

April 8, 11 a.m., Friedman Park, 2700 Park Blvd. Free.

The Warrick Parks Foundation is hosting its party at the Friedman Park Amphitheater with "rentalable" viewing space, food trucks, beer trucks and live entertainment.

New Harmony, Indiana eclipse events

Total Solar Eclipse Party

April 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 410 Main St., New Harmony. Free.

Historic New Harmony offers fun for the whole family including multiple viewing locations, glasses, and activities such as making a horizontal sundial and a pocket solar system.

Gibson County, Indiana eclispe events

Gibson County Eclipse Celebration

April 5-8, Gibson County Fairgrounds, 712 N Embree St. Friday events are Free but events throughout the weekend are $5.

This includes four days of celebration with a student art and science fair, live local bands, carnival rides, food trucks, fireworks, eclipse presentations, a beer garden, and a concert featuring "Resurrection – A Journey Tribute" and the Eagles tribute band Hotel California.

Dubois County, Indiana eclipse events

A Day in the Dark at the Dome

April 5-9, Monastery Immaculate Conception, 802 E. 10th St., Ferdinand, Indiana. Admission is $10.

This four-day weekend is full of special activities and community events that lead up to a silent observation of the total eclipse. Each attendee will get a wristband, water bottle, and glasses. Meals will be available from noon-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Henderson, Kentucky eclipse events

Views from the Vineyard

April 8, 10 a.m., Boucherie Winery, 8529 Keyway Drive. Spottsville, Kentucky.

Their solar eclipse viewing party offers lots of parking, viewing space, and wine/ wine slushies to go around while enjoying this events.

Track the Eclipse

April 8, noon to 3 p.m., Ellis Park, 3300 U.S. 41 North in Henderson. Free.

Historic Ellis Park is offering a family-friendly celestial experience with food and drinks, exciting prizes and free glasses for the first 100 to attend.

Grayville, Illinois eclipse events

Terrabis Grayville Eclipse Festival

April 7, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Terrabis, 105 Koehler St., Grayville. Tickets are free for general admission and $59 for VIP admission.

This event features live music performances including headliner American Idol Top 20 Finalist Mariah Faith, vendors, a food truck row, a kids zone with face painting, carnival rides, and games, a 21-and-up private consumption lounge and family fun.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville and Henderson events for the April 8 total eclipse