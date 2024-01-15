Here's a list of Northeast Louisiana schools and universities closing

A thin coating of ice clings to a tree branch early in the morning Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 as a cold weather front moves through the Willamette Valley.
NOTE: This story will be updated.

With overnight temperatures forecast to fall to less than 20 degrees across much of the area north of I-20, according to the National Weather Service, a hard freeze warning is now in effect.

In preparation for the weather, some local school districts and colleges have announced campus closures for Tuesday and Wednesday.

School closing all operations on Tuesday:

  • Monroe City Schools (Virtual learning on Tuesday)

  • Ouachita Parish Schools

  • Madison Parish Schools

  • Union Parish Schools

  • Cedar Creek School (will be closed through Wednesday)

  • Louisiana Delta Community College

  • University of Louisiana at Monroe (will be closed through Wednesday)

  • Louisiana Tech University (will be closured through Wednesday)

  • Grambling State University (will be closed through Wednesday)

  • LSU Health Monroe

Further weather decisions regarding Wednesday for Monroe City, Ouachita, Madison and Union will be made.

