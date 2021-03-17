Here's a list of settlements paid to the families of Black people killed at the hands of police

Demonstrators raise their arms and chant, "Hands up, Don't Shoot", as police clear them from the street as they protest the shooting death of Michael Brown on August 17, 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The families of people killed by police have received settlements after their loved one's death.

In many cases, the officers involved in these police killings were not criminally charged.

Here are some of the settlements granted after the deaths of George Floyd to Philando Castile.

George Floyd - $27 million

A mural painted by artist Kenny Altidor depicting George Floyd is unveiled on a sidewall of CTown Supermarket on July 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

George Floyd pleaded "I can't breathe" as a former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25, 2020.

His death reignited a mass movement against police brutality in the United States. Streets across the country were flooded with protesters calling for justice and accountability.

Chauvin, whose trial began last week, is facing second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter charges. The other officers involved, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng, will stand trial in August.

The settlement, which was approved by the city Friday, follows a federal lawsuit Floyd's family filed in July, The Star Tribune reported. The lawsuit named Minneapolis and four city police officers connected to Floyd's arrest, as Insider's Kelly McLaughlin reported.

"I thank the state of Minnesota for getting this settlement taken care of," Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, said according to CNN. "But even though my brother is not here, he's here with me in my heart. Because if I could get him back, I would give all of this back.

"George Floyd's horrific death, witnessed by millions of people around the world, unleashed a deep longing and undeniable demand for justice and change," Crump said in a press release.

Attorney Ben Crump (C), representative of the family of George Floyd, is joined on stage by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (R) as he speaks during a press conference at the Minneapolis Convention Center on March 12, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

"That the largest pre-trial settlement in a wrongful death case ever would be for the life of a Black man sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end," Crump continued.

"We're looking at money" as closure, a Minneapolis activist told Insider. "But that's not necessarily the case. Nothing is going to bring George Floyd back."

A man holds up a portrait of George Floyd outside the Hennepin County Government Center on March 8, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Breonna Taylor - $12 million

This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was fatally shot by Louisville police in her apartment during a botched raid on March 13, 2020.

The officers connected to her shooting were not charged in her killing, but Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, for shooting into a neighboring apartment.

The settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed on Taylor's behalf came as her death became a catalyst for nationwide anti-racism protests across the US.

"As significant as today is, it's only the beginning of getting full justice for Breonna," Tamika Palmer, who is Taylor's mother, said at the time. "We must not lose focus on what the real job is. And with that being said, it's time to move forward with the criminal charges because she deserves that and much more."

Tamir Rice - $6 million

In a Monday, Dec. 1, 2014 file photo, Tomiko Shine holds up a picture of Tamir Rice during a protest in Washington, D.C. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

Tamir Rice, 12, was shot twice by a white police officer, Timothy Loehmann, as Rice played with a plastic pellet gun near a recreation center in Cleveland, Ohio, on November 22, 2014. The wrongful death lawsuit settlement came after Loehmann and his partner, Frank Garmback, were not charged in Rice's death.

"Nothing will bring Tamir back," Jonathan Abady and Earl Ward, the Rice family's attorneys said in a statement in 2016, according to NPR. "His unnecessary and premature death leaves a gaping hole for those who knew and loved him that can never be filled."

In 2017, Loehmann was fired from the Cleveland Police Department, not for Rice's death, but for inaccuracies on his job application.

At the time, Rice became a central focus in the conversation about community policing. His death sparked protests in Cleveland and on a national scale, according to Voice of America.

Philando Castile - $3 million

Protesters carry a banner depicting Philando Castile on June 16, 2017 in St Paul, Minnesota. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Philando Castile was in a car with his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and daughter when St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez pulled them over on July 6, 2016. Yanez fatally shot Castile, and Reynolds livestreamed the aftermath of the encounter on Facebook, sparking outrage and protests calling for justice in Minnesota and nationally.

Yanez was later acquitted of charges stemming from Castile's death.

St. Anthony, Minnesota, reached an $800,000 settlement with Reynolds.

"The settlement symbolizes that what happened to my daughter and I on July 6, 2016, was wrong," Reynolds said in a statement, according to WCCO-TV." While no amount of money can change what happened, bring Philando back, or erase the pain that my daughter and I continue to suffer, I do hope that closing this chapter will allow us to get our lives back and move forward.

Michael Brown Jr. - $1.5 million

Michael Brown Sr. (C-front) leads a march from the location where his son Michael Brown Jr. was shot and killed following a memorial service marking the anniversary of his death on August 9, 2015 in Ferguson, Missouri. Brown Jr, was shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer on August 9, 2014. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Michael Brown Jr., who was 18, was killed by Darren Wilson, a white police officer, on August 9, 2014, in Ferguson, Missouri. Brown was walking with a friend when he was struck by the officer, as Insider previously reported. According to the report, Wilson said he was acting in self-defense, while eyewitnesses claimed Brown had his hands above his head at the time of the shooting.

Wilson was not charged in Brown's fatal shooting. His death sparked a wave of protests and uprisings in Ferguson and the rise of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Eric Garner - $6 million

Gwen Carr, right, the mother of chokehold victim Eric Garner, is surrounded by supporters as she speaks during a press conference outside NYPD headquarters, after NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill announced his decision to fire NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo for the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner, Monday Aug. 19, 2019, in New York. AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

On July 17, 2014, Eric Garner who was accused of selling loose cigarettes on the street on Staten Island, died after New York City Police officer Daniel Pantaleo placed him in a chokehold, according to USA Today.

In the incident, which was captured on video, Garner could be heard saying, "I can't breathe," a phrase later used by activists and protesters during demonstrations that took over New York and other major cities following his death.

Pantaleo was not charged. According to Vox, he was terminated from his job in 2019, years after the incident.

"No amount of money is going to bring my father back," Erica, Garner's daughter previously said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

LaQuan McDonald - $5 million

Family members of Laquan McDonald, including his grandmother (C), leave the sentencing hearing for former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on January 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Van Dyke was sentenced to 81 months in prison for McDonald's murder. Scott Olson/Getty Images

LaQuan McDonald, 17, was fatally shot by officer Jason Van Dyke 16 times on October 20, 2014, in Chicago, Illinois.

The Associated Press reported Van Dyke was responding to a call about car break-ins as he arrived to the scene, and shot McDonald. Van Dyke was convicted of McDonald's death in 2018.

According to the BBC, footage of the incident released in 2015 led to protests and had a domino-effect for city officials, including Police Chief Gary McCarthy. WLS- TV reported the incident also sparked an investigation into the Chicago Police Department.

Walter Scott - $6.5 million

People join hands in prayer as they visit a memorial set up on the site where Walter Scott was killed on April 11, 2015 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The now-former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager killed Walter Scott on April 4, 2015 in South Carolina. As NBC News reported, Slager pulled Scott over for a broken taillight before firing multiple shots at Scott's back as he was running away.

Protesters chanted "No Justice, No Peace" for Scott in the streets of Charleston, South Carolina. Slager was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in 2017 for Slager's death, according to the Department of Justice.

"The city of Charleston's actions have ensured that Walter did not die in vain," Anthony Scott said, according to CNN. "The city sent a message, loud and clear, that this type of reckless behavior will not be tolerated."

Freddie Gray - $6.4 million

A mural of Freddie Gray is seen after Baltimore police officer Caesar Goodson Jr. was found not guilty on all charges on June 23, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. Mark Makela/Getty Images

Freddie Gray died after sustaining injuries during an arrest in Baltimore, Maryland, in April 2015. Protests erupted in the streets of Baltimore and other major cities like Philadelphia, WPVI-TV reported.

According to NBC News, six officers connected to Gray's death were charged in May 2015. However, CNN reported three officers were acquitted and the charges were eventually dropped for the remaining three.

Stephon Clark - $2.4 million

In this March 27, 2018, photo, drawings of police shooting victim Stephon Clark are held up next to Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, left, during a meeting of the Sacramento City Council held to discuss the shooting, in Sacramento, Calif. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Stephon Clark was fatally shot by Sacramento police officers while running into his grandparent's yard in California in March 2018, leading to mass demonstrations across the US.

According to ABC News, the officers thought Clark had a gun in his hand when it was actually his cellphone. The officers involved were not criminally charged in his death.

The settlement was issued to his children, according to KXTV.

