Here's what Livingston County road construction to expect in 2024

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Livingston County road officials Thursday approved a more than $67.8 million budget for 2024. More than half — nearly $39 million — is earmarked for road improvements, bridge replacements and traffic signal upgrades. The rest is budgeted for routine road maintenance, operating costs and other expenses.

Priorities include a new roundabout at Challis Road and Bauer Road near Mount Brighton in Genoa Township. The most expensive project in the budget is widening a stretch of Old US-23 near M-59 with a new center turn lane for about $7.8 million. Fixing local bridges that have failed in rural neighborhoods has also been earmarked for 2024.

Livingston County Road Commission Managing Director Steve Wasylk said construction costs remain a challenge.

"Everything is more expensive," he told The Daily on Thursday.

Wasylk said prices have inflated as contractors are hired for state projects.

"(The state) bonded a lot of projects the last couple of years," he said. "Hundreds of millions of dollars bonded to get projects going on state routes. The problem is a lot of those contractors raised their prices for us, because there's not enough contractors to do the work."

County road officials are projecting more than $29 million in state funding, including more than $27 million from the Michigan Transportation Fund. Federal funds will cover about $13.7 million in road and bridge work. Local townships are expected to contribute at least $4.4 million. The remaining balance comes from other revenue sources and a starting cash balance.

The budget is likely to change throughout the year, as more road work is added and other funding sources secured.

The roundabout near Mount Brighton

Wasylk said road crews "will hit the ground running in the spring" to construct a new single-lane roundabout at Challis and Bauer. Tree removal has already begun.

The $6.7 million project will also reroute about a quarter mile of Challis Road north of the intersection through a decommissioned gravel mine. It will eliminate a sharp, hilly curve north and west of the intersection, and make the road straighter with softer curves.

"We'll try to keep traffic open," Wasylk said. "Sometimes we'll have to close that intersection for short periods. It'll be a construction zone, so it might be better to avoid it."

The project will be funded with about $2.7 million in federal aid and a $500,000 contribution from the township, with the road commission covering the remainder.

Widening Old US-23

While originally earmarked for 2023, Wasylk said widening a portion of Old US-23 near M-59 in Hartland Township is a priority for spring.

A portion of the road will be reconstructed with new pavement and widened for a new center turn lane from M-59 to Brighton Township, north of Bitten Drive, for about $7.8 million.

Federal aid will cover about $5.3 million, with Hartland Township contributing about $686,000 and the road commission covering the remainder.

Wasylk expects lane closures and flag control to impact traffic.

Other roadwork in the budget

Reconstructing and repaving two sections of White Lake Road between Old US-23 and Bennett Lake Road and from Hartland Road east to the county line in Tyrone Township. Projected to cost about $1.9 million. About $1.4 million in state aid provided.

Widening the intersection and adding turn lanes at Grand River Avenue and Cemetery Road in Fowlerville. Projected to cost about $1.6 million. About $913,000 in federal aid and $251,000 in state aid provided.

An upgraded traffic signal at Grand River Avenue and Burkhart Road in Howell Township. Projected to cost about $278,000. About $178,000 in federal aid provided.

An upgraded traffic signal at Grand River Avenue and the Trinity Health Medical Center in Brighton. Projected to cost about $277,000. About $165,000 in federal aid provided.

About $1 million set aside for improvements to Bergin Road in Hartland Township, not expected to begin this year.

Huron-Clinton Metroparks updates, includes connecting pathways from Fieldcrest Road in Green Oak Township to Bishop Lake in the Brighton State Recreation Area, with a pedestrian bridge over US-23 and connections down Maltby Road and Bauer Road. Design work is expected to cost about $1.3 million. Federal aid will cover $900,000, with Green Oak Township contributing $225,000, and the county road commission covering the remainder

There are millions more in the budget for road fixes, including nearly $4 million for the county's portion of a 50-50 match program townships can utilize to split the cost of repaving local roads.

The county also budgeted $583,000 each toward four programs: gravel road improvements, crack sealing, subdivision roads, and project development and plans.

Local bridges and a culvert

Three local bridges and one large culvert are expected to be replaced in 2024.

A bridge on Cohoctah Road west of Wiggins Road in Deerfield Township will be replaced for about $4.6 million. About $2.7 million in federal aid and about $521,000 in state aid provided.

A bridge on Bowdish Road between Worden Road and Jaycox Road in Unadilla Township will be replaced for about $1.7 million.

A bridge on Faussett Road between Linden Road South and Linden Road North in Tyrone Township will be replaced for about $1.3 million. About $695,000 in federal aid provided.

A large culvert on Gannon Road between Antcliff Road and Fleming Road in Cohoctah Township will be replaced for about $622,000.

