Here's What We Like About LKQ's (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase LKQ's shares before the 18th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.00 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, LKQ has a trailing yield of approximately 2.0% on its current stock price of $51.09. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. LKQ is paying out just 13% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 15% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see LKQ has grown its earnings rapidly, up 21% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, LKQ looks like a promising growth company.

Given that LKQ has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Has LKQ got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We love that LKQ is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in LKQ for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for LKQ you should be aware of.

