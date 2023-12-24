Here's a look back at our top stories of the week

Here's a roundup of some our top stories from the past week that are available only to our subscribers.

With a subscription to the Pensacola News Journal, you will receive full access to the work done by our journalists and photographers as they head out every day to help inform and explain the important issues affecting your community.

Imogene Theatre sale to Liberty Church touted as 'best move' for Milton

Josh Lipscomb, a lead pastor at Liberty Church, stands in front of the 111-year-old Imogene Theatre in downtown Milton on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. The church has purchased the building from the Santa Rosa Historical Society in what is being touted as a winning scenario for all involved.

Though at times they have neglected her over the course of her long existence in the heart of their city, Milton residents seem to hold a soft spot in their collective hearts for their Imogene Theatre.

The 111-year-old building is once again at the forefront this week as news spread that the Santa Rosa County Historical Society has sold the Imogene Theatre, for $850,000, to Liberty Church.

Critics of the sale have taken to social media to grumble that another house of worship is the last thing church-rich Milton needs, and that the Imogene Theatre ought to be preserved as the performance hall and entertainment center it was in its heyday.

Cassandra Sharp, the president of the Historical Society, begs to differ.

Full story: Imogene Theatre sale to Liberty Church touted as 'best move' for Milton

Gym erupts as opposing team helps Northview player get thrilling moment in spotlight

Rose Denham (11) shoots during warmups before the Northview vs Tate girls basketball game at Tate High School in Cantonment on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

All Wanda Gafford wanted was for Rose Denham to score just one layup.

As time dwindled down in the Northview girls basketball team’s game against Pensacola Catholic Crusaders on Dec. 11, Gafford, one of the staff members for the Northview Chiefs who keeps track of the scorebook, said the plan was to get the ball to Rose.

The Crusaders missed a free throw with limited time left in the game, and Northview’s MaKayla Plato got the rebound, launching the ball down the court to Rose – who was standing at the opposite free throw line. With no one in front of her, Rose ran toward the basket, sinking the layup.

And Northview’s gym erupted in excitement.

Full story: Gym erupts as opposing team helps Northview player get thrilling moment in spotlight

Escambia County's own attorney said it wasn't legal to pay paramedic fine, emails show

A filing in a lawsuit between the Escambia County Commission and the Clerk of Court and Comptroller Pam Childers shows that County Attorney Alison Rogers believed there was no legal basis to pay a former paramedic's fine a month before the County Commission voted to do just that.

Childers filed a "request for admissions" last month in the ongoing lawsuit between the County Commission and her office over the county's decision to pay a $6,960 Department of Health fine for former Escambia County Emergency Medical Services paramedic Matthew Selover.

In October 2022, the County Commission voted 3-1 to pay Selover's DOH fine after the county's former medical director Dr. Rayme Edler, alleged Selover violated Florida law with patient care in several incidents from July 2018 to March 2019. Two of the incidents resulted in the patient dying, and Edler placed the culpability on Selover's actions.

Selover and the health department reached a settlement over the allegations in which Selover kept his paramedic's license, neither admitted nor denied the allegations of the complaint, agreed to pay the fees and fine of $6,960, and took 12 hours of continuing education courses.

During the October 2022 vote, Rogers told the commission it needed to make a "legislative finding" that the payment served a public purpose for the payments to be legal.

Full story: Escambia County's own attorney said it wasn't legal to pay paramedic fine, emails show

Pensacola misses passenger rail grant, but not giving up on bringing Amtrak back

Pensacola was not on the grant list of 69 passenger rail routes announced by the federal government that will be studied for future expansion, but Pensacola is not giving up on its goal to bring Amtrak back to Northwest Florida.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration announced the award of 69 corridor identification study grants across the country, including the route from New Orleans to Mobile, Alabama, and routes in Florida that would connect the cities of Jacksonville, Orlando, Miami and Tampa.

Each route will receive up to $500,000 to study the feasibility of improving or adding new passenger rail services and unlocking future funding to make those improvements a reality. Under the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act the government has $66 billion to be spent on improving passenger rail service across the country over the five years.

Pensacola applied to study a route to connect Mobile, Alabama, to Tallahassee that would include Pensacola.

Full story: Pensacola misses passenger rail grant, but not giving up on bringing Amtrak back

7 Escambia schools in state's bottom 10%; District vows to 'make improvements' not 'excuses'

Florida unveiled a new school assessment system this year, and Escambia County Public Schools maintained an overall B grade for the 2022-2023 school year.

However, there were several schools, particularly at the elementary level, that raised alarms when ranked against other school districts across the state.

According to data released by the Florida Department of Education, only 10% of Florida’s 1,809 elementary schools received a score of under 100 points, including seven in Escambia County, awarding them either D or F grades.

Brentwood, Ensley and O.J. Semmes elementary school all earned D grades. Montclair, Warrington and Lincoln Park elementary schools, along with Global Learning Academy, received F grades for the year.

Full story: 7 Escambia schools in state's bottom 10%; District vows to 'make improvements' not 'excuses'

Two global chains are on the way to Milton's Dogwood Drive and growing Merganser Commons

Merganser Commons, a new shopping center at Dogwood Estates in Milton, will be anchored by Publix and include tenants like RibCrib barbecue, Teriyaki Madness, Domino’s, Scoops Ice Cream and Sweets, and Nikko Sushi.

A new Starbucks and McDonald's are underway at Dogwood Drive in Milton, according to Milton City Council member Jeff Snow who confirmed the development to the News Journal this week.

The two global chains will soon rise out of the wooded area that once sat across the street from the sparkling new Publix Super Market in Merganser Commons at 5854 Dogwood Drive.

The development process has been ongoing for about a year, with opportunities worked in for citizen input, Snow said.

The land is currently being cleared, which has been a hot commodity recently for developers, as Snow said there has been “a lot of development at that corridor.”

Full story: Two global chains are on the way to Milton's Dogwood Drive and growing Merganser Commons

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola top news stories: Dec. 18-22 Imogene sale, Amtrak