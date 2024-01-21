Here's a look back at our top stories of the week

Here's a roundup of some our top stories from the past week that are available only to our subscribers.

Pensacola Bay Center needs millions in upgrades to stay 'relevant,' report finds

Hockey fans take in a Pensacola Ice Flyers game at the Pensacola Bay Center Saturday, December 23, 2023.

A comprehensive assessment of the condition of the Pensacola Bay Center is completed and the results show the building is serving its purpose as an entertainment venue and meeting space, but that it’s in need of major upgrades and some repairs if the Bay Center is to remain “relevant” and competitive in attracting national touring and family events.

The facility condition assessment was conducted by Venue Solutions Group and a team of specialized consultants that evaluated all aspects of the Pensacola Bay Center. Escambia County wanted the study done to determine how much more should be spent on the Bay Center besides routine capital improvements. The results will be used to develop a strategic plan for the future of the building.

Full story: Pensacola Bay Center needs millions in upgrades to stay 'relevant,' report finds

Our guide to seafood restaurants in Pensacola. Check out 10 of our top picks

Fisherman's Corner server Sadie Warner presents two of the Perdido Key restaurant's signature dishes, a pan-seared Grouper over Asparagus and potatoes and a Bone-in pork chop with blackberry BBQ sauce.

A beach chair planted on Pensacola Beach’s sugar-white sand, a cold bushwhacker in hand and a view of the glistening emerald green waters in the Gulf of Mexico make for a picture perfect afternoon.

How can it possibly get better? How about by digging into a freshly-fried piece of flounder or slurping a cool Gulf oyster right off the half shell.

Pensacola has no shortage of seafood that caters to everyone’s taste. Divey hole-in the walls where sandy flip flops are not only welcomed, but encouraged, are abundant − as are sand-side fine dining rooms where the cotton candy sunset glow is reflected through the lens of a crystal-clear wine glass.

If you’re ready to discover all that Pensacola has to offer, these are 10 of our top picks for finding fresh catch in the Pensacola area.

Full story: Our guide to seafood restaurants in Pensacola. Check out 10 of our top picks

Southern BBQ chain working to develop first location in Escambia County. What we know

Jim 'N Nick's Community Bar-B-Q opened its Athens, Ga. location in Oconee County on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Que has applied to develop its first Escambia County location for North Davis Highway at the former Sears Tire Center.

The restaurant is proposed to be built within the University Town Plaza between Bubba’s 33 and Cheddar’s Kitchen, according to its site plan filed with Escambia County.

Here’s what we know about the proposed Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Que project.

Full story: Southern BBQ chain working to develop first location in Escambia County. What we know

Florida HOA fees are increasing and condo owners are taking the brunt of it

Florida property owners have been struggling to cope with soaring home insurance premiums, and now they're experiencing another rising cost: HOA fees.

However, condo owners are experiencing the most significant jump in HOA fees. What's driving those fees for condo owners is an ugly mesh of inflation, home insurance premiums and a law stemming from the collapse of the Champlain Towers in Surfside, Florida, in June 2021.

In Altamonte Springs, residents of Lakewood Park Condos told WESH 2 that their HOA fees increased nearly 100%. Owners living in the complex's smallest unit, a 649-square-foot condo, now pay $712.93 monthly for their HOA fees.

Full story: Florida HOA fees are increasing and condo owners are taking the brunt of it. What to know

Prominent Milton entrepreneur speaks out against Mayor's "unfounded attack on my ethics"

Prominent Milton businesswoman Melissa Simpson has threatened legal action against the city in the wake of comments made about her and her business practices by Mayor Heather Lindsay in an email exchange with City Manager Scott Collins.

Simpson stood at Tuesday's City Council meeting to criticize "an unprovoked and unfounded attack on my ethics, morals, integrity and personal behavior."

Full story: Prominent Milton entrepreneur speaks out against Mayor's "unfounded attack on my ethics"

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola top news stories: Jan. 15-19