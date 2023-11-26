Here's a look back at our top stories of the week

Here's a roundup of some our top stories from the past week that are available only to our subscribers.

A new poll shows U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is a polarizing figure in Florida, both in and outside of the Republican Party.

A poll from the Florida Atlantic University Mainstreet PolCom Lab released last week showed that 57% of Florida voters disapproved of Gaetz's performance as a member of Congress.

The poll surveyed 946 adults in Florida and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2%.

Full story: Matt Gaetz at 21% approval rating in Florida, poll says

Egg N Eggs breakfast restaurant gearing up to open on Navy Boulevard

Owners Reina Medina, left, and Gerardo Zentle hold menus as they pose in front of an inflatable chicken sign at their new Egg N Eggs restaurant which will share the building with their Xiscali Mexican Taqueria at 19 N Navy Boulevard in Pensacola on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Egg N Eggs will be opening soon.

When Xiscali Mexican Taqueria took over the former IHOP at 19 N. Navy Blvd. last December, it was a big step for husband-and-wife duo Reina Medina and Gerardo Zentle, who also have been operating a taqueria under the same name at 1400 Barrancas Ave. since 2018.

Now, they are getting ready to introduce a new restaurant into the mix, hopefully by the month’s end.

The two have been serving Pensacola for a decade – starting with their original location at 920 E. Gregory St. that they opened in 2013 but have since closed – and have developed a loyal fan-base since.

Full story: Xiscali owners to open new breakfast restaurant before the year's end

Aggressive insurance brokers targeting Pensacola's indigent

People who are homeless or indigent are being taken advantage of by out-of-town insurance brokers, according to homeless advocates who say the brokers are all but bribing people who live on the street to sign up for policies they can’t afford and ultimately making it harder for them to get health coverage.

The issue is just one of many homeless individuals face regarding healthcare.

Chandra Smiley is CEO and executive director of Community Health Northwest Florida, one of the primary places people who are homeless and low-income can go locally for medical care. Last year alone Community Health saw almost 10,000 homeless patients at the organization’s 22 sites in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Smiley said for at least the past nine months insurance brokers have traveled to the Pensacola area and “aggressively” convinced people to sign up for health insurance that ended up creating more problems than it helped.

Full story: Pensacola's indigent and homeless targeted by 'aggressive' insurance brokers'

Pensacola bids farewell to Blue Angels pilot Julius "Whiskers" Bratton

The blue sky over Naval Air Station Pensacola was graced once again with a spectacle of aerobatic precision and bravado Nov. 4 as Navy Lt. Cmdr. Julius "Whiskers" Bratton took his last flight as a Blue Angel pilot. The Blue Angels' homecoming show set the stage as Bratton, in the famous No. 5 jet, roared across the sky for the last time, leaving a trail of fond memories and inspiration that will remain etched in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Bratton’s journey to earning a coveted spot in the Blues squadron in 2019 began just like every other Blues pilot – flying on and off aircraft carriers. During his time with Navy squadron VFA-86, better known as the Sidewinders, he earned his call sign “Whiskers," reflecting the curiosity of a cat, the story goes.

Full story: Pensacola bids farewell to Blue Angels pilot Julius "Whiskers" Bratton

Third Wawa coming to Pensacola area off of Pine Forest Road

A third Wawa is coming to Escambia County and its plans have already been approved for development.

The popular gas-and-convenience chain’s newest location will be built off Pine Forest Road as a part of the Ransley Station development.

It will join two other Wawa stores that have already been announced − one on West Nine Mile Road and the other on North Blue Angel Parkway.

Full story: Third Wawa coming to Pensacola area as part of Ransley Station development

