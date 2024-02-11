Here's a look back at our top stories of the week: SR land grab, popular restaurant closes

Here's a roundup of our top stories from the past week that are available only to our subscribers.

Residents rejoice, advocates protest: Escambia's homeless may be forced off public land

Tom Tom, one of the unhoused living off Beggs Lane, describes living at the campsite near the Escambia Wood Superfund site off Palafox Street on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

At any given time, homeless advocates and county officials say there are between 200 and 300 people camping in the area around Beggs Lane. It’s the biggest homeless camp in Pensacola.

The land is owned by Escambia County and county leaders are allowing people to stay because many have nowhere else to go and there aren’t enough shelter beds to accommodate them.

“This is the only place we’ve got to go,” said one homeless man. “You don't want to kick us out in the street where a bunch of us would be out roaming the streets all night long. Nobody wants that, not even us. We just want to have somewhere we can just be.”

If passed, Senate Bill 1530 would ban cities and counties from allowing people to sleep on public property without a temporary permit unless there’s a state of emergency. The bill was approved this week by a state Senate committee.

New bill could expand the child tax credit. Here's what to know for 2024 tax season

President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2019 expanded the child tax credit. It gave American families who qualified for the credit some extra breathing room during the economic turmoil that unfolded during the pandemic.

When the credit was first expanded through the act in 2021, families could get as much as $3,600 per qualifying child, but now the credit is worth $2,000 per child, $1,600 of which is refundable.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have been looking at expanding the child tax credit and may have finally agreed on how to do that.

Pensacola's Burlington store is leaving North Davis Highway. Here's where it's going

Pensacola’s lone Burlington store is relocating from its North Davis Highway location to a new space in the Cordova Mall.

An opening date for the new Burlington is not available yet, but it is estimated that the new location will open during the spring. A closure date for Burlington’s location at 7171 N. Davis Highway is also not available.

Milton staple Grover T's BBQ Restaurant announces permanent closure

Grover T’s BBQ, Milton’s Southern-inspired barbecue restaurant, has closed its doors permanently after over a decade of service.

While the family-centered restaurant first opened its doors in 2013, it was purchased by local Brandon Saucier less than a year ago to try to “revive” the restaurant.

“Eight months ago, Grover T’s was purchased by a local family with a dream and a mission; to revive the restaurant and restore a tiny piece of culture for the community. We put on Bike Night, Trivia, Trunk or Treat, Bingo, Santa Meet & Greet, Brunch, and even more. Many of you met the entire family, as long days required our kids to call it home too sometimes,” the Grover T's BBQ Facebook statement read. “Unfortunately, in this industry, heart alone isn’t what keeps the doors open.”

A controversial land code was used to gobble up Santa Rosa farmland

Prior to the Oct. 26 vote to remove the roundly criticized alternative subdivision provision from the Santa Rosa County Land Development Code, County Commissioner Kerry Smith warned that the strategy – developed as a way to preserve wetlands and salvage green space – had created a recipe for disaster.

"When you're throwing 300 homes we need to service onto 300 acres in the middle of nowhere, that's urban sprawl," he said.

Commissioners left a loophole open last fall when they voted to remove the provision by giving developers until Jan. 1 to turn in plans outlining how they would utilize lots of acreage to create high density housing while leaving at least 25% of the total property undisturbed.

New data from Santa Rosa County indicates more than a dozen developments squeezed in under the Jan. 1 deadline to apply to build single family homes employing the higher density alternative subdivision provision.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola top news stories: Feb. 5-9: Grover T closes Burlington moves