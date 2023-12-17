Here's a look back at our top stories of the week

Here's a roundup of some our top stories from the past week that are available only to our subscribers.

With a subscription to the Pensacola News Journal, you will receive full access to the work done by our journalists and photographers as they head out every day to help inform and explain the important issues affecting your community.

Pensacola restaurant closed in wake of weekly restaurant inspections

Here's the breakdown of recent restaurant inspections in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties for the week of Dec. 4-10.

During the latest round of inspections from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, one restaurant was closed temporarily, three restaurants received an administrative complaint, three additional restaurants received a high priority violation and 15 restaurants were awarded a perfect score on the first try. A full list of those restaurants who received a perfect score can be found at the bottom of the article.

Full story: Pensacola barbecue restaurant temporarily closed during this week's restaurant inspections

P'Cola Bistro opens in East Pensacola Heights. Here's what to order

East Pensacola Heights’ P’Cola Bistro is family-owned and operated to the core, where the touch of love is sprinkled into the mile-wide pancakes and towering croque madame sandwiches.

The family of restauranteurs who relocated to Pensacola from Pennsylvania have been in the industry since 1993 and have perfected their recipes over time to provide the ultimately satisfying meal that never lets you leave hungry.

The P’Cola Bistro is a combination of breakfast and lunch favorites, such as omelets, wraps, sandwiches and benedicts, along with some interesting items difficult to find anywhere else.

Now that the restaurant has made its official debut in the East Pensacola Heights neighborhood week — the horseshoe-shaped bar pumping out mason jar iced coffees and mimosa flights full-speed — here are a few of our suggestions for must-try menu items.

Full story: P'Cola Bistro is now open in East Pensacola Heights. Here's are the must-try's of the menu

Florida Department of Education school grades for Escambia Santa Rosa

Escambia County Public Schools maintained a district-wide grade of "B" for the 2022-2023 school year, while the state awarded the Santa Rosa County School District an "A" grade.

While Florida’s school district report cards are typically unveiled in July, this year the process was delayed due to a change in state standards and state assessments called FAST (Florida Assessment of Student Thinking.)

These tests were unlike anything students have seen in past years because the computerized questions are programmed to get progressively more challenging as the student correctly answers. This makes the test difficult for the state to score, because students sitting in the same testing room will be answering entirely different questions with varying degrees of difficulty. See your school school did here.

Full story: Florida DOE school grades are out for Escambia, Santa Rosa counties. See how they scored

State Attorney reviewing Escambia County commissioners for possible Sunshine breach

State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announced Monday that her office is conducting a review of communications between Escambia County commissioners after her office received several concerns and allegations that there was improper communication.

The announcement comes in the wake of an article published by the News Journal that details leaked text messages from 2021 between District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh and The Lewis Bear Company CEO David Bear, in which Bergosh asked Bear to share his redistricting proposal to move Perdido Key to his district with other commissioners.

Commissioner Mike Kohler announced last week he would be requesting an outside investigation of the issue.

In her announcement on Monday, Bowden Madden said her office will be reviewing the allegations, including all available government communications to determine if further investigation is warranted.

Full story: State Attorney reviewing Escambia commissioners' texts for possible Sunshine Law violation

Perdido Key waterfront property highest-sold home in Escambia November

A waterfront property in the Perdido Key Coves subdivision sold for $1.62 million last month, making it the most expensive home sold in the Pensacola area during the month of November.

The custom-made home has oak trim along the interior of its 3,111 square feet and features 20-inch ceilings, four bedrooms, three bathrooms and open architecture throughout its two floors. The home’s south side was refurbished with all-new doors and windows prior to its sale.

Full story: See inside most expensive home sold in Pensacola area in November

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola top news stories: Dec. 11-15 restaurant inspections, grades