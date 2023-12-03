Here's a look back at our top stories of the week

Here's a roundup of some our top stories from the past week that are available only to our subscribers.

Bergosh texts show behind the scenes plotting to redistrict Perdido

Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh asked one of the county's top political donors to send other commissioners redistricting plans during the county's redrawing of its political boundaries in 2021.

Buried in the spreadsheet of more than 50,000 text messages from a backup of Bergosh's phone made in February 2022 are exchanges between Bergosh and The Lewis Bear Company CEO David Bear, where Bergosh asked Bear to send a proposal for new county districts to two other commissioners while telling Bear not to let him know what they said.

Full story: Bergosh texts illustrate behind the scenes plotting to redistrict Perdido

Fin & Fork permanently closes downtown Pensacola restaurant

Owner Matt Shipp, of Fin & Fork, prepares a Prime Rib Hoagie at the Seafood Festival in Pensacola on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Fin & Fork has closed its downtown Pensacola location, only two months after owner Matt Shipp filed a lawsuit against the restaurant’s previous owners.

In a direct message from a Fin & Fork social media page, Fin & Fork confirmed to the News Journal that it was the end of the chapter for the downtown location at 601 E. Gregory St.

“Sadly, Fin & Fork closed permanently on Sunday,” the message stated.

Shipp could not be reached for an official statement after multiple attempts by the News Journal.

Full story: Fin & Fork abruptly closes downtown Pensacola location 2 months after owners file lawsuit

Developer to build homes, not an RV Park, on Persimmon Hollow Road

The deeply-rooted Rich family appears to have emerged victorious from their battle to prevent developer Chris Brigham from locating an RV Park in the Persimmon Hollow Road community they have called home for more than a century.

Brigham, who at a September meeting of the Santa Rosa County Planning and Zoning Board had pledged to back off his RV Park plans after hearing from Persimmon Hollow community members, has announced his intention to build eight homes there instead.

If plans are approved by the Santa Rosa County Commission in December, the homes will be constructed on an approximately 2-acre lot at the intersection of Persimmon Hollow Road and Delta Drive.

Full story: The deeply-rooted Rich family has won the battle to protect its Persimmon Hollow lifestyle

Fire-damaged Patti's Gulf Coast Seafood reopens after year of renovations

Owner Jonathan Patti gives a tour of the renovated Patti's Gulf Coast Seafood restaurant at 2250 West Nine Mile Road in Pensacola on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. The building was damaged during a fire on Oct. 31, 2022.

It was about this time last year when Jonathan Patti watched his family’s Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant on Nine Mile Road go up in flames.

He vowed to rebuild better than ever, and this holiday season he's making good on that promise with a renovated restaurant.

After operating out of a food trailer since February and a year of construction on a building deemed to be a total loss, the new, expanded sit-down restaurant will be able to seat close to 200 customers.

Patti said the temporary food trailer, which served up some of the restaurant’s classics like gumbo, fish baskets and cheese grits, was never meant to be a moneymaker, but to help carry the business into its next chapter.

Full story: After devastating fire, Patti's Gulf Coast Seafood market and restaurant is back in business

Looking to go indoor ice skating? Here's where and when to go in Pensacola

Florida and ice skating go together about as well as pineapple and pizza, but that doesn’t stop Floridians from throwing on a pair of skates and giving it a go anyway. Fortunately, fans have a place to indulge at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The Bay Center’s public ice skating sessions are already underway, and skaters are invited to come to any of their one-hour sessions, typically held on the weekends and after Ice Flyers home games.

Between now and Dec. 31, the Bay Center will host extended public ice skating sessions. Tickets start at $15 for anyone who needs to rent skates and $12 to bring your own.

Full story: Looking to go indoor ice skating? Here's where and when to go in Pensacola

