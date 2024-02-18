Here's a look back at our top stories of the week: Acorn spooks Florida deputy, more

Here's a roundup of our top stories from the past week that are available only to our subscribers.

Pensacola woman feels burned after being stuck paying $160K for 2 sets of solar panels

Beverly Janes, 77, has lived in the same Pensacola home for more than 40 years. Before her husband, Donald, passed away several ago, they decided to purchase solar panels for their home after a visit from a door-to-door salesman.

They paid about $86,000 for solar panels they purchased from Meraki Solar, but Janes said the couple believed they weren’t installed properly and they wanted them fixed.

Soon after, another salesman from a different company, Suncor Solar, offered to remove the first set of panels and replace them with a set installed by Suncor.

The elderly couple agreed, mistakenly believing the cost of the second set of solar panels, which was around $80,000, would be covered by the first loan. Beverly Janes’ husband, who showed signs of early onset dementia, then passed away leaving the widow with not only less income but facing two different loans that together totaled well over $160,000.

Falling acorn spooks Florida deputy who fired into his own car, then resigned. Watch the video

An Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after an investigation into exactly why he emptied his magazine into his own vehicle with a handcuffed suspect inside after mistaking a falling acorn as suppressed weapons fire.

In the released video, Deputy Jesse Hernandez was walking toward the car where Marquis Jackson, 22, had been detained and handcuffed. Jackson had been driving around the neighborhood of his girlfriend, Celestiana Lopez, near Green Acres in Fort Walton Beach, for nearly six hours honking the horn. Lopez said he was refusing to return the vehicle and had threatened her by call and text.

She also showed deputies a picture from inside the car that appeared to show a firearm suppressor.

No suppressor was found on Jackson but one of the deputies already on the scene, Sgt. Beth Roberts, told Hernandez about the picture when he arrived. Hernandez told the other deputies to detain Jackson and he was put into Hernandez's vehicle.

A global burger franchise has secured Pensacola's first location. Find out what's coming

If a long day of shopping at Pensacola's Cordova Mall calls for a juicy burger, a new food court kiosk may have just the right thing. Wayback Burgers, a global burger franchise that has been rapidly growing since opening in 1991, has signed a lease with Cordova Mall and is planning to open this April.

Wayback Burgers will be going in the former 3D Eats mall location, which has since moved out of the mall and expanded. Wayback Pensacola franchisee Hank Gainer also has two other Florida locations in Lynn Haven and Panama City. The Cordova Mall location marks the 10th Wayback Burgers location in Florida.

Twin tower, 14-story, 48-unit condo development proposed near Pensacola waterfront

Renderings from SMP Architecture show the conceptual design for the proposed Bayview Condominiums at 920 E. Gregory St.

A new twin-tower condo development may become the latest addition to change the Pensacola skyline.

Bayview Condominiums is a 14-story, 48-unit condo development proposed for 920 E. Gregory St. near the landing of the Gen. Daniel "Chappie" James Jr. Bridge.

Architect Philip Partington with SMP Architecture sought the feedback of the Pensacola Planning Board on an early conceptual idea for the project earlier this week.

This Pensacola restaurant was once a church. Now it's named a best restaurant by USA TODAY

What once brought the Pensacola community together to worship as Mount Olive Baptist Church, built in 1928, now draws friends and families together as the dining destination Brother Fox.

This week, the Pensacola restaurant made national news: Along with 46 other establishments from across the country, it was included on the 2024 USA TODAY Restaurants of the Year list.

