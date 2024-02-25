Here's a look back at our top stories of the week: Great white shark found in Navarre Beach

Here's a roundup of our top stories from the past week that are available only to our subscribers.

Court dismisses more than 300 barge lawsuits against Skanska USA

All claims in more than 300 lawsuits against Skanksa USA were dismissed Thursday in a ruling from three Escambia Circuit judges, but the judges left open a window of 20 days to amend their lawsuits to keep claims against the construction giant going.

The three judges dismissed all claims against Skanska for negligence and gross negligence with prejudice, meaning the hundreds of businesses and individuals suing the company over failing to secure nearly two dozen barges in Pensacola Bay during Hurricane Sally in 2020 cannot bring those claims in court again.

Full story: Court dismisses more than 300 barge lawsuits against Skanska USA

Pregnant 13-15 foot great white shark washes ashore Navarre Beach

A great white shark was discovered after it washed up along the shore at Navarre Beach Friday morning.

The Navarre Beach Fire Rescue confirmed that it was working with crews to remove the deceased, pregnant shark, estimated to be between 13 and 15 feet long and 1,500 pounds.

Full story: Pregnant 13-15 foot great white shark washes ashore Navarre Beach

New food truck bringing the world's favorite street foods to downtown Pensacola

When COVID closed the doors to travel, Pensacola seasoned chefs Steven Chang and Mike Riccio found themselves reminiscing on their favorite trips around the globe with now business partner Imarah Thompson

Those stories often included foods they wished they could taste again.

“The stalls, the street food, the vendors – that’s where you get the culture,” Chang said.

That’s when the idea hit them that they had the opportunity to give Pensacola a taste of the global market through a new food truck focusing on international street fare. Leaving their roles in Pensacola’s kitchens behind, they created a concept all their own.

Full story: New food truck bringing the world's favorite street foods to downtown Pensacola

Cervantes Street was rebuilt 16 months ago. Pensacola is already seeking $4M for a do-over

With massive amounts of federal money poised to flow to local infrastructure projects, Pensacola hopes to win some of those dollars for a "wholesale" redesign of Cervantes Street.

Pensacola is applying for two federal grants to get design work done for a pair of projects: a long-wished-for modernization of Cervantes Street, and to reconnect parts of the street grid when the old Baptist Hospital property is redeveloped.

The Cervantes Street grant is the larger of the two, with the city seeking $4 million to design a "wholesale reconstruction" of 3.5 miles of Cervantes Street into a "complete street" from the city limits near W Street to the foot of the Bayou Texar bridge, according to a city description of the project.

Full story: Cervantes Street was rebuilt 16 months ago. Pensacola is already seeking $4M for a do-over

Hickory Hammock Road area residents say proposed subdivision threatens their way of life

For Tim Evans, water is a way of life.

Evans is the proud owner of Cedar Lakes RV Park and Campground, but to him maybe more importantly, also the owner/operator of the Cedar Lakes Public Drinking Water System.

"There can be a lot of headaches. People tell me I ought to give all this up and go enjoy myself," the 66-year-old Evans told a guest as he puttered around his East Milton property in an ancient pickup truck. "The water's probably the main thing that keeps me here."

As license holder and proprietor of a Transient Non-Community Public Water System, Evans serves up artesian spring water exclusively to his campground guests.

Evans is feeling his livelihood and peace of mind very much threatened these days. A developer has hatched plans to build somewhere between 66 and 120 homes on 66 acres of land adjacent to his park, ponds and well.

Full story: Hickory Hammock Road area residents say proposed subdivision threatens their way of life

