Here's a look back at our top stories of the week

'Bradley was such a good guy': Tate High mourns student Bradley Ellertson who died in crash

Bradley Ellertson, 17, died in a car crash in Escambia County Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, after a semi-truck collided with his vehicle. Ellertson played football for the Tate High School Aggies during his freshman year.

A 17-year-old Tate High School student died Friday after a semi-truck collided with a Kia Soul at the intersection of County Road 196 and U.S. Highway 29 in Escambia County.

Bradley Ellertson's mother, Krystal Stone, says her son was sitting in the passenger seat of the sedan as Ellertson's 16-year-old girlfriend drove the car. A Florida Highway Patrol report says another 16-year-old was also in the vehicle.

"Bradley was such a good guy, and I know right now with me crying and me upset ... he would say, 'It's OK, mom. It was just an accident,'" Stone told the News Journal.

Full story: 'Bradley was such a good guy': Tate High mourns student Bradley Ellertson who died in crash

Wondering when your homeowners insurance premium will drop? Here's what the state is doing

Florida homeowners have been battling soaring home insurance rates since 2022, and many are wondering when – or if – they will begin to see some relief.

Florida lawmakers have passed several new laws over the past couple of years they say will reduce premiums, but those savings will take some time to manifest.

Making it more challenging to sue insurance companies, incentivizing new companies to begin writing policies in the state and increasing the funding of the state’s storm-hardening program, My Safe Florida Home, are just some of the changes lawmakers introduced during the 2022 and 2023 legislative sessions.

Here’s a look at how Florida is trying to curb rising home insurance rates and when homeowners can expect lower premiums.

Full story: Wondering when your homeowners insurance premium will drop? Here's what the state is doing

If you like Sauce Boss Burger Co., you'll love their first brick-and-mortar: Deli Dudes

Samantha Yerger prepares a Key West Cubano sandwich at Deli Dudes within the Grab-a-Bite Food Court & Bar at 5260 Gulf Breeze Parkway on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

The restaurateurs behind Pensacola’s popular Sauce Boss Burger Co. food trucks debuted their first brick-and-mortar restaurant this month. Deli Dudes − a specialty sandwich, seasonal soup and hand-tossed salad shop − opened in Gulf Breeze’s newest food park, Grab-a-Bite Food Court & Bar.

Full story: If you like Sauce Boss Burger Co., you'll love their first brick-and-mortar: Deli Dudes

Two Kodiak bear cubs were found hitchhiking down Florida road. Here's where they came from

An Okaloosa man spotted two grizzly bears on the road near Old River Road in December. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office released footage of its encounter on social media.

Grizzly bears aren't native to Florida, but the memo never reached two Kodiak cubs discovered by a man in December.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office shared a video on social media Wednesday of their encounter with the cubs after they received a call from the man who spotted them.

The report was made on Dec. 5, but the sheriff's office held off on sharing the video until after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) wrapped up its investigation into the bears' origins.

Full story: Two Kodiak bear cubs were found hitchhiking down Florida road. Here's where they came from

Pensacola comes up in the weirdest places - from Rolling Stone cover to Patty Hearst case

Famous Pensacola folks?

Roy Jones Jr., Emmitt Smith, Reubin Askew and a few others always come to mind. Maybe actress Katy Mixon or NFL Hall-of-Famer − just like Smith − Derrick Brooks?

But what if I tell you probably the most famous crotch-shot in history is a that of a Pensacola crotch? And, you probably don't even know his name. (Some of you might. I know many of my hipster pals know the name. Not saying you're not hip as well. We'll get to the crotch in a bit. I know you're waiting.)

There are so many weird, wonderful, strange, accomplished and infamous Pensacola people − at least at one point in their lives they lived here. And every once in a while, you discover someone new and you're shocked.

Full story: Pensacola comes up in the weirdest places - from Rolling Stone cover to Patty Hearst case

