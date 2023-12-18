Here's a look at City of Manitowoc's spending plan and how it affects your wallet

Alisa M. Schafer, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
·2 min read
Manitowoc City Hall as seen, Friday, March 3, 2023, in Manitowoc, Wis.
Manitowoc City Hall as seen, Friday, March 3, 2023, in Manitowoc, Wis.

MANITOWOC — Property taxes will be going out soon, so we've prepared a series on local government budgets and how they will affect your wallet in the coming year.

Here is a quick look at key things to know about the City of Manitowoc's 2024 budget.

How much are they spending?

The tax levy for 2024 is $19,177,069, that’s up by 5.02% over last year.

The total spending plan is $71,370,682, which is a 9.6% increase over last year's spending.

What’s it going to cost me?

The tax rate is set to decrease 21.74%. The owner of a home valued at $200,000 can expect to pay $1,310 in city property taxes in 2024, a decrease of $364 over 2023.

What are the highlights of this budget?

More than $11.4 million in borrowing is planned for a variety of city projects, including $4.7 million on road maintenance, $920,000 on parks maintenance and upgrades, and $1 million to replace the "A Dock" in the marina.

Another $3.5 million is slated for "Phase 3" of developing the River Point District. This will be taken from funds generated by the River Point tax-incremental district.

Employee compensation has also increased, including $168,000 slated for 10-year employee bonuses. Wages are also expected to increase by 2.5%.

New flashing crosswalk lights are planned, costing a total of $22,500, for intersections at North 18th Street and New York Avenue, Maritime Drive and Huron Street, and Meadow Lane at Meadow Court near the Upper Schuette Park playground.

MPSD budget: Manitowoc Public School District has set its 2024 budget. Here's what it will cost taxpayers.

Where can I find a copy of the budget?

As of Dec. 15, there is no copy of the adopted budget available on the city's website. However, the website does have a link to the 2024 proposed budget. A copy of the budget recommended by the Finance Committee and adopted by the Common Council can be found in the Nov. 20 council agenda. People can also request a copy of the budget from the City of Manitowoc by calling 920-686-6960.

When am I going to get the bill?

Property tax bills will be mailed by Dec. 18. Payment is due in full by Jan. 31, 2024. For those enrolled in a payment plan, the first installment is due by Jan. 31, 2024.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Alisa M. Schafer at aschafer@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc 2024 city budget funds roads, marina, River Point District

Recommended Stories