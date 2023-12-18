Here's a look at City of Manitowoc's spending plan and how it affects your wallet

MANITOWOC — Property taxes will be going out soon, so we've prepared a series on local government budgets and how they will affect your wallet in the coming year.

Here is a quick look at key things to know about the City of Manitowoc's 2024 budget.

How much are they spending?

The tax levy for 2024 is $19,177,069, that’s up by 5.02% over last year.

The total spending plan is $71,370,682, which is a 9.6% increase over last year's spending.

What’s it going to cost me?

The tax rate is set to decrease 21.74%. The owner of a home valued at $200,000 can expect to pay $1,310 in city property taxes in 2024, a decrease of $364 over 2023.

What are the highlights of this budget?

More than $11.4 million in borrowing is planned for a variety of city projects, including $4.7 million on road maintenance, $920,000 on parks maintenance and upgrades, and $1 million to replace the "A Dock" in the marina.

Another $3.5 million is slated for "Phase 3" of developing the River Point District. This will be taken from funds generated by the River Point tax-incremental district.

Employee compensation has also increased, including $168,000 slated for 10-year employee bonuses. Wages are also expected to increase by 2.5%.

New flashing crosswalk lights are planned, costing a total of $22,500, for intersections at North 18th Street and New York Avenue, Maritime Drive and Huron Street, and Meadow Lane at Meadow Court near the Upper Schuette Park playground.

Where can I find a copy of the budget?

As of Dec. 15, there is no copy of the adopted budget available on the city's website. However, the website does have a link to the 2024 proposed budget. A copy of the budget recommended by the Finance Committee and adopted by the Common Council can be found in the Nov. 20 council agenda. People can also request a copy of the budget from the City of Manitowoc by calling 920-686-6960.

When am I going to get the bill?

Property tax bills will be mailed by Dec. 18. Payment is due in full by Jan. 31, 2024. For those enrolled in a payment plan, the first installment is due by Jan. 31, 2024.

