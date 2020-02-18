Here's a look inside a 15-story underground doomsday shelter for the 1% that has luxury homes, guns, and armored trucks

What it's like inside a doomsday bunker for millionaires.

Courtesy of Survival Condo Project

In case of emergency, some millionaires have the option to head underground.

In 2008, an entrepreneur bought a missile silo in Kansas and converted it into the ultimate $20 million fortified shelter complete with necessary amenities like a general store, fisheries, and a medical center.

While units in the development are mostly spoken for, several are currently available for prices ranging from $500,000 to $2.4 million.

When the apocalypse arrives, life goes on.

That's the possibility some are preparing for, at least.

In 2008, Larry Hall purchased a retired missile silo — an underground structure made for the storage and launch of nuclear weapon-carrying missiles — for $300,000 and converted it into apartments for people who worry about Armageddon and have cash to burn.

Fortified shelters, built to withstand catastrophic events from viral epidemics to nuclear war, seem to be experiencing a wave of interest in general.

Hall's Survival Condo Project, in Kansas, cost about $20 million to build and accommodates roughly a dozen families. Complete with food stores, fisheries, gardens, and a pool, the development could pass as a setting in the game "Fallout Shelter," wherein players oversee a group of postapocalyptic residents in an underground vault.

Take a look inside one of the world's most extravagant doomsday shelters.

The Survival Condo Project is no ordinary condo development.

It sits inside a missile silo built during the height of the Cold War. The structure housed a nuclear warhead from 1961 to 1965 and was built to withstand a direct nuclear blast.

Larry Hall, who previously developed networks and data centers for government contractors, got the idea to convert the base after the attacks on September 11, 2001, when the federal government began reinvesting more heavily in catastrophe planning.

Source: The New Yorker

"I was aware of the availability [of the site] from working on government contracts," Hall told Business Insider in 2017. He purchased the silo for $300,000 in 2008.

Though the exact location is top-secret, Hall said it's situated north of Wichita, Kansas, surrounded by rolling hills and farmland.

