Here's what Louisville doctors are saying about the new omicron COVID-19 variant

Sarah Ladd, Louisville Courier Journal
·3 min read

Once the newly identified omicron COVID-19 variant is identified in the U.S., Kentuckians should expect it to quickly arrive in the commonwealth, Norton Healthcare's System Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Steven Hester, said Monday.

Cases have been confirmed in Italy, Germany, France, Belgium, Israel, Hong Kong, Canada and the United Kingdom, USA Today reported Sunday.

The variant was first identified in South Africa and is labeled as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization because, Hester said, "it may have some potential to have … increased transmissibility; it may have some some resistance to some of the potential therapies and vaccines."

There are still a lot of unknowns about the variant, though.

U of L Health's chief medical officer, Dr. Jason Smith, said his three main questions about omicron are about "its transmissibility, its severity and its response to our immune system."

"Any of those could cause another wave," he said. "I mean, if you think about it, if suddenly it became much more serious, that's something we've got to deal with across the board."

More: Omicron cases found in Canada, UK; experts warn new variant could be in US undetected: Latest COVID updates

Still, he said, "I'm not sure it's any more concerning than many of the other variants we've dealt with, at least now. The biggest concern is the number of mutations to this particular variant. And I think that is the unknown factor that is always going to be a concern when we're dealing with variants of any types."

Dr. Jason Smith, a trauma surgeon at the University of Louisville Hospital, is also the chief medical officer. Oct. 21, 2020
Dr. Jason Smith, a trauma surgeon at the University of Louisville Hospital, is also the chief medical officer. Oct. 21, 2020

And despite the recent COVID-19 spike in the state, Smith said of omicron, "I'm doubtful it's in our area yet." We're more likely to see it hit coastal states first, he said, before Kentucky.

More: COVID-19 cases again on the rise in Kentucky. Are we seeing the start of a winter surge?

Since the variant was just detected on Wednesday, Smith said, he's unsure if the city and U of L's wastewater testing program has the ability to screen for it yet. (The University of Louisville's Co-Immunity Project, a part of the Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute that's tracking COVID-19, has been able to detect variants early throughout the pandemic by testing sewage).

The Washington Post reported Sunday that labs should be able to detect the variant swiftly. Hester said he believes Norton's tests will be able to detect the variant.

Dr. Steve Hester is seen in a screen capture from a video call with reporters. Nov. 29, 2021
Dr. Steve Hester is seen in a screen capture from a video call with reporters. Nov. 29, 2021

For now, Hester said, people should wash their hands, wear masks, physical distance when appropriate, get vaccinated and get booster shots.

"Everybody wants to spend time with family and it's so important in terms of just our mental health," Hester said. "I think we're going to learn a lot in the next couple of weeks about the transmissibility of this new variant and the … potential severity of it. So, I think it's going to … give us some information prior to those holidays."

More: What to know about omicron, the new COVID-19 variant in South Africa

This story may be updated.

Reach health reporter Sarah Ladd at sladd@courier-journal.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ladd_sarah.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville doctors watching new omicron COVID-19 variant

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • COVID: Breaking down early data on Omicron variant

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details the information health officials have on the COVID-19 Omicron variant from South Africa and where known cases have been found.

  • COVID-19 reinfection less likely to be severe; cardiac stress test useful for unexplained lingering breathlessness

    Reinfections with the virus that causes COVID-19 are rarely severe, new findings suggest. Researchers in Qatar compared 1,304 individuals with a second SARS-CoV-2 infection with 6,520 people infected with the virus for the first time. The odds of developing severe disease were 88% lower for people with second infections, the researchers reported online on Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine.

  • What to know about omicron, the new COVID variant

    The omicron variant has been detected at faster rates than previous surges have been, suggesting it may have advantages over other variants.

  • There's Only One Way to Stop the Emergence of Variants Like Omicron

    There are still more questions about the Omicron variant than answers. While the mutations identified suggest it has the potential to be more resistant to vaccines, invade cells more efficiently and be more transmissible than other variants, it may also turn out to cause less severe disease or it could just simply fizzle out.

  • Moderna revamps booster strategy around omicron variant

    The Cambridge biotech is retuning its booster development strategy slightly, testing its existing, authorized booster against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. It is also testing three other experimental boosters.

  • COVID Omicron Variant: Everything You Need To Know Right Now

    Experts predict how the new COVID variant first identified in South Africa may affect vaccines, the pandemic and more.

  • Elderly Asian woman in critical condition after being struck with large rock in NYC

    An elderly Asian woman is in critical condition after a man randomly struck her head with a large rock in Queens on Friday morning. What happened: Quiying Ma, 61, was sweeping outside her apartment on 89th Street in Jackson Heights when the incident occurred at around 8 a.m. She sustained injuries to her head and face and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Elisaul Perez, allegedly approached Ma and bashed her head with the rock before fleeing the scene.

  • U.S. does not impose new Omicron testing for passengers from southern Africa

    U.S. health officials have not imposed any new screening or tracing requirements in response to the newly discovered Omicron COVID-19 variant that prompted the Biden administration to restrict travel from southern Africa. Starting Monday, the United States will bar most foreign travelers from South Africa and seven other southern African countries in an attempt to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, which was first identified in South Africa on Friday. However, the travel restrictions do not ban flights or apply to U.S. citizens and lawful U.S. permanent residents.

  • Reverse vaccination technique in mice suggests new way to teach the immune system not to attack lifesaving treatments

    Reverse vaccination teaches the immune system to ignore rather than attack self-proteins. Christoph Burgstedt/Science Photo Library via Getty ImagesAutoimmune conditions like Type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis arise when an immune system mistakenly attacks its own body’s proteins, cells and organs. Not only do these conditions make the body attack itself, they can also destroy the medications intended to treat them. A reverse vaccination approach my research team and I

  • Why You Shouldn’t Panic About the New Covid Variant

    Emergence of a new Covid variant helps trigger year’s worst day on Wall Street, but nations are better prepared to handle the threat than they were at start of pandemic.

  • Federal judge blocks Biden administration's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in 10 states

    Ten states, including Alaska, New Hampshire, Kansas, and Missouri, sued to block the mandate and said it was unconstitutional.

  • Analysis-How fast does it spread?: Scientists ask whether Omicron can outrun Delta

    As scientists race to understand the consequences of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, one of the most important questions is whether this new version of the coronavirus can outrun the globally dominant Delta variant. The World Health Organization on Friday designated Omicron a "variant of concern" just days after the variant was first reported in southern Africa. The WHO said it is coordinating with many researchers worldwide to better understand how the variant will impact the COVID-19 pandemic, with new findings expected within "days and weeks."

  • Omicron Variant Now in North America as Canada Identifies First Cases of the COVID Strain

    Health officials said that two cases of the Omicron variant were identified in Ontario in people who had recently been to Nigeria

  • Biden addresses nation on omicron variant as some travel bans to US take effect

    With the COVID-19 omicron variant sending shockwaves around the world, President Joe Biden addressed the nation in his first formal remarks surrounding the new variant on Monday as new travel restrictions to the U.S. took effect. "First, this variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic," Biden said from the White House, urging Americans to remain calm. The president announced Friday that starting this week, the U.S. will restrict travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

  • Here’s what we know about COVID omicron variant — and what we don’t know yet

    It’s unclear where the new variant first emerged, but scientists in South Africa alerted the World Health Organization in recent days, and it has now been seen in travelers arriving in several countries, from Australia to Israel to the Netherlands.

  • Omicron, the newest coronavirus variant: How to pronounce it, how it got its Greek name, and what it means

    Named after the Greek letter, the omicron variant is the 13th of the SARS-CoV-2 variants to receive a designation by the World Health Organization.

  • I survived sarcoma cancer — Virgil Abloh’s death will hopefully bring awareness to the rare disease

    Reading the news of Virgil Abloh’s death gave me chills. According to reports, he died at age 41 after battling […] The post I survived sarcoma cancer — Virgil Abloh’s death will hopefully bring awareness to the rare disease appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Cardiac angiosarcoma: What to know about the rare cancer that killed Virgil Abloh

    What is cardiac angiosarcoma? On Sunday, fashion designer Virgil Abloh died at 41 after privately battling cardiac angiosarcoma for more than two years.

  • Omicron Variant Isn’t Deadly, South African Medical Chair Claims

    A South African doctor said Sunday that symptoms of the Omicron variant appear to be mild and can be treated at home. Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a private practitioner and chair of the South African Medical Association, was one of the first to notice the new variant. She treated patients at her clinic who had symptoms […]

  • Moderna Says New Vaccine for Omicron Variant May Be Ready in Early 2022

    Moderna Inc. Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said he suspects the new omicron coronavirus variant may elude current vaccines, and if so, a reformulated shot could be available early in the new year.“We should know about the ability of the current vaccine to provide protection in the next couple of weeks,” Burton said Sunday on the BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show.” “If we have to make a brand new vaccine, I think that’s going to be early 2022 before that’s really going to be available in large quantities,” he said. “The remarkable thing about the mRNA vaccines, the Moderna platform, is that we can move very fast,” he said.