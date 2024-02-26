Here's how low turnout has been in early voting for the primaries.

Nueces County Republican and Democratic parties each show nearly the same low turnout in the first week of early voting, according to public data available Monday.

Early voting in the primaries – which this year includes national, state and local races – launched last week and continues through Friday.

Records show close to 7,100 voters – out of a total of about 213,000 registered voters in the county – casting ballots in the local Democratic or Republican primaries as of Friday.

Each party’s local turnout shows nearly equal voter participation, with about 1.6% turnout for the Democratic Party – representing about 3,400 voters – and about 1.7% for the Republican Party, with about 3,600 voters, according to statistics.

People walk past campaign signs linking the walkway to the Nueces County Courthouse, an early polling station, on Feb. 20, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Tuesday marked the first day of early voting for the Primary Election.

Registered voters can vote in either primary without declaring a party affiliation until arriving at the voting center.

Election Day is March 5.

Polling locations

All Nueces County voting locations are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday:

Nueces County Courthouse, 910 Leopard St.

Adkins Middle School, 2402 Ennis Joslin Road

Bishop Multipurpose Building, 115 Ash St., Bishop

Calallen ISD Admin. Building, 4205 Wildcat Drive

Carroll High School (New Campus), 3202 Saratoga Blvd.

Carroll High School (Old Campus), 5301 Weber Road

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center, 5151 McArdle Road

Del Mar College Heldenfels Administration Building, 101 Baldwin Blvd.

Ellis Memorial Library, 700 W. Ave. A, Port Aransas

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Road

Grant Middle School, 4350 Aaron Drive

Greenwood Senior Center, 4040 Greenwood Drive

Hilltop Community Center, 11425 Leopard St.

Island Presbyterian Church, 14030 Fortuna Bay Drive

Johnny Calderon Building, 710 East Main St., Robstown

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi’s Natural Resources Center, 6300 Ocean Drive

Veterans Memorial High School, 3750 Cimarron Blvd.

Curbside voting is available at all locations by calling 361-888-0303.

Caller-Times reporter Allison Ehrlich contributed to this story.

