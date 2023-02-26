Here's What We Like About M&T Bank's (NYSE:MTB) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase M&T Bank's shares on or after the 3rd of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.30 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$4.80 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that M&T Bank has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current share price of $156.13. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether M&T Bank's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see M&T Bank paying out a modest 41% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see M&T Bank earnings per share are up 5.1% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, M&T Bank has increased its dividend at approximately 5.5% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has M&T Bank got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. M&T Bank ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - M&T Bank has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

