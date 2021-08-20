Here's What We Like About MA Financial Group's (ASX:MAF) Upcoming Dividend

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase MA Financial Group's shares on or after the 23rd of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.05 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.10 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, MA Financial Group has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current stock price of A$6.85. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. MA Financial Group paid out more than half (54%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see MA Financial Group's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last four years, MA Financial Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.3% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy MA Financial Group for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are growing nicely, and MA Financial Group is paying out a percentage of its earnings that is around the average for dividend-paying stocks. In summary, MA Financial Group appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while MA Financial Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Be aware that MA Financial Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

