Here's What We Like About Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC)'s Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 8th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 27th of November.

Macatawa Bank's next dividend payment will be US$0.07 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.3 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Macatawa Bank has a trailing yield of approximately 2.7% on its current stock price of $10.54. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Macatawa Bank paid out a comfortable 31% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Macatawa Bank has grown its earnings rapidly, up 28% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past six years, Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend at approximately 23% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Macatawa Bank? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Macatawa Bank ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

