Here's what made it into Biden's proposed $1.75 trillion budget and what didn't

Global bottlenecks are a result of a huge demand spike rather than fundamental problems in the supply chain, the WTO's chief economist said on Wednesday, in an opinion supporting the view of central banks that this is a transitory phenomenon. G20 leaders are expected to discuss supply chain bottlenecks and apparent shortages when they meet in Italy this week, but Robert Koopman said that policies to address supply chain difficulties were ignoring the main issue. "I think the real issue here is demand, and demand is driving what is this perception of shortages even though it's not clear to me that supplies are below where they were in 2019, except in things like automobiles," Koopman told Reuters in an interview.