Here's what made it into Biden's proposed $1.75 trillion budget and what didn't
The Biden administration's Build Back Better social spending bill started at $3.5 trillion. It's now down to $1.75 trillion.
In less than an hour Tuesday, Florida’s utility regulators approved a record-setting $1.53 billion increase in rates for Florida Power & Light customers over the next four years, setting in motion an opportunity for the state’s largest electric utility to automatically raise customers’ bills, hitting residential clients hardest.
New Yorkers aren't backing down against coronavirus vaccine mandates.
Ed Mills, Raymond James Washington Policy Analyst, discusses Biden's revamped $1.75T spending bill, and how it will affect the markets.
As the country and the world reopen, one worrisome side effect of all that economic growth is the potential for inflation. That's when all the stuff you buy suddenly starts costing more than it used...
The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2% in the third quarter, the slowest pace since the recovery began as consumers pulled back, prices continued to rise, and government spending fell.
The Biden administration has already scaled back its controversial idea to have banks tell the Internal Revenue Service about the cash-flow information of certain customer accounts in its bid to make sure rich people are paying their full tax bill.
Democrats are brainstorming new tax proposals after original plans ran into resistance from Sens. One recent idea is a 15% minimum tax rate on the income of corporations that make $1 billion or more annually for three straight years. Taxes are likely to go up.
Democrats have floated a wide menu of tax hikes to pay for their infrastructure and social spending package. Here is what has been proposed and what has a chance of becoming law.
Senate Democrats have proposed 15% minimum tax on corporate earnings as they seek a compromise on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda.
Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has introduced a bill that would require more than 50% of the value of a product to be produced in the U.S. for it to be sold in the U.S. by 2025.
Rishi Sunak handed Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland billions of pounds extra to help recover from the pandemic in their largest funding settlement since devolution started.
Global bottlenecks are a result of a huge demand spike rather than fundamental problems in the supply chain, the WTO's chief economist said on Wednesday, in an opinion supporting the view of central banks that this is a transitory phenomenon. G20 leaders are expected to discuss supply chain bottlenecks and apparent shortages when they meet in Italy this week, but Robert Koopman said that policies to address supply chain difficulties were ignoring the main issue. "I think the real issue here is demand, and demand is driving what is this perception of shortages even though it's not clear to me that supplies are below where they were in 2019, except in things like automobiles," Koopman told Reuters in an interview.
Federal Reserve officials face a ticking clock in their ability to ignore high inflation and are now navigating between their own senses of patience and risk, and a U.S. economy stymied by tangled supply chains, slow hiring and strong consumer demand. The combination of supply bottlenecks and a surge in household incomes fueled by pandemic-related government aid pushed the personal consumption expenditures price index, a key measure of inflation, to a 30-year high on a year-on-year basis in August. Policymakers still largely expect the pace of price increases to ease without the Fed nudging the process by raising interest rates sooner and higher than expected.
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s tax agenda, crafted by experts who worked on the proposals for years and wrote books about their ideas, is getting a wholesale revamp as Democrats battle to find a program their caucus can unite behind.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at S
As Congress negotiates over President Joe Biden’s signature domestic legislation, there’s a new push to repeal a cap on a state and local tax deduction put in place in 2017, by the same blue states that opposed it.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $16.7 billion budget for next year, which spreads around federal COVID-19 relief money and features a relatively modest tax hike, got the go-ahead from aldermen Wednesday. Lightfoot passed her spending package — later calling it “the most progressive and forward-looking budget in our city’s history” — without having to make many changes in order to curry ...
The so-called social safety net is a collection of programs that supplement or support the most vulnerable Americans -- low-income families, the elderly, people with disabilities, the unemployed and...
Phil Orlando has not heard this many people mentioning stagflation since he was a financial journalist in the late 1970s, when oil prices were soaring and inflation stood at more than double its current level. Now the chief equity market strategist at Federated Hermes, Orlando says stagflation is poised to make a comeback and is piling into shares of companies that can thrive during periods of high inflation and slower economic growth. "The surge in inflation is not proving to be transitory like the Fed and Biden administration have been telling us,” he said.
The U.S. economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a year in the third quarter as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases further stretched global supply chains, leading to shortages of goods like automobiles that slammed the brakes on consumer spending. The weaker-than-expected growth reported by the Commerce Department on Thursday also reflected decreasing pandemic relief money from the government to businesses, state and local governments as well as households. Hurricane Ida, which devastated U.S. offshore energy production at the end of August also restrained economic growth.