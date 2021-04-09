Here's the mailbox that could become a focal point in the battle between Amazon and union officials

Grace Kay
·4 min read
Amazon Bessemer mailbox
The mailbox stands in front of the Bessemer warehouse. Supplied by the RWDSU.

  • The union behind the failed unionization attempt has argued a warehouse mailbox may have deterred voting.

  • The RWDSU obtained emails between USPS workers showing Amazon had pushed for the mailbox.

  • The union said the mailbox would be a primary piece of evidence in its unfair labor practice charge.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A mailbox outside of Amazon's Alabama warehouse could become a central focus in the aftermath of a historic union battle at the site.

On Friday, a vote count revealed Amazon workers at the company's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama voted against forming a union, with 70.8% being "no" votes.

The Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU) issued a statement in response to the vote announcing its plans to file an objection and unfair labor practice charge (ULP) against Amazon.

The union highlighted the mailbox when announcing the ULP charge.

"Worst yet, even though the NLRB definitively denied Amazon's request for a drop box on the warehouse property, Amazon felt it was above the law and worked with the postal service anyway to install one," Stuart Appelbaum, president of the union, said in a statement. "They did this because it provided a clear ability to intimidate workers."

The day before the vote count the union revealed it had found emails showing Amazon had pushed the US Postal Service to install the mailbox at the warehouse.

The union has argued that the mailbox could be perceived as a way to deter workers from voting in favor of a union. The group has been working to represent nearly 6,000 Amazon workers at the Alabama warehouse.

Over the past seven weeks, Amazon workers voted on whether to join the first union in the US that would represent Amazon employees.

"It's fairly common for there to be unfair labor practice charges at the end of a contentious election like this," John Logan, a labor and employment professor at San Francisco State University who specializes in tactics companies use to defeat union drives, previously told Insider. He added that it's "fairly difficult" to predict how the NLRB will ultimately rule on those charges.

When the mailbox was initially installed in February - just before the voting process began - Amazon reportedly emailed workers telling them to use the mailbox to vote against forming a union.

Amazon has historically acted to prevent unionization at its warehouses. An Insider investigation found Amazon used several anti-union tactics, including posting anti-union signs at its warehouses and holding meetings designed to convince workers to vote against the union.

Mailbox Amazon Bessemer
The mailbox outside the Amazon warehouse in Bessemer. RWDSU

The union has spoken out against the mailbox in the past. The group said the mailbox could make it seem as if Amazon would be able to see the votes - a factor that would deter employees voting in favor of a union.

The mailbox was installed after the National Labor Relations Board rejected the company's request for employees to vote in person at the warehouse. The board opted for mail-in votes instead.

Amazon told Insider the boxes were an effort to allow workers to vote more easily.

"We said from the beginning that we wanted all employees to vote and proposed many different options to try and make it easy," an Amazon spokesperson told Insider. "The RWDSU fought those at every turn and pushed for a mail-only election, which the NLRB's own data showed would reduce turnout. This mailbox - which only the USPS had access to - was a simple, secure, and completely optional way to make it easy for employees to vote, no more and no less."

The USPS also responded to the reports about the emails.

"The box that was installed - a Centralized Box Unit (CBU) with a collection compartment - was suggested by the Postal Service as a solution to provide an efficient and secure delivery and collection point," a USPS spokesperson told Insider.

"It's easy to predict the union will say that Amazon won this election because we intimidated employees, but that's not true," Amazon said in a statement following the finalized vote. "Our employees heard far more anti-Amazon messages from the union, policymakers, and media outlets than they heard from us. And Amazon didn't win-our employees made the choice to vote against joining a union."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Buckingham Palace announces death of Prince Philip

    The palace officially announced the Duke of Edinburgh's death with a notice outside the palace."It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," it said."The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."Prince Philip passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning, the statement said.

  • BBC presenters immediately changed into black clothes following the news of Prince Phillip's death. They always have black outfits on standby, sources say.

    The BBC presenter Martine Croxall wore all black to announce Prince Phillip's death. BBC sources say presenters always have black clothes on standby.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Sexual health: 'I can't tell my mum I'm having sex'

    In conservative Singapore, start-ups give young adults discreet access to sexual health products.

  • Jewish Groups Blast Carlson for Openly Endorsing White Supremacist Theory: ‘Tucker Must Go’

    Fox NewsThe Anti-Defamation League and other Jewish groups on Friday morning blasted Fox News host Tucker Carlson after the TV talker offered up a passionate defense of the racist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory the night prior.The theory is a “white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-white,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted on Friday morning, noting that the concept has also served as motivation for several high-profile mass murders.“It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh,” the ADL leader wrote, adding a call for the TV star’s ouster: “Tucker must go.”.@TuckerCarlson: “replacement theory” is a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites. It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh. Tucker must go. https://t.co/FSvgNfR1KO— Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) April 9, 2021 During a Thursday evening guest appearance on Fox News Primetime, ostensibly to promote his new daytime show on streaming service Fox Nation, Carlson inevitably began to talk about one of his favorite topics: immigration.Speaking with guest-host Mark Steyn, who has previously touted the white supremacist novel The Camp of the Saints, Carlson rallied to the defense of those who believe the white race is under threat of being replaced and eradicated by immigrants and minorities.“Now, I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World,” the Fox News star declared. “But they become hysterical because that’s what’ happening actually. Let’s just say it. That’s true.”Adding that you “dilute the political power of the people” in one country if “you change the population,” Carlson went on to say he would become “disenfranchised as a current voter” every time “they import a new voter.” After complaining that “everyone wants to make a racial issue out of it,” the Fox host proceeded to once again defend “white replacement theory.”“No, no, this is a voting-right question. I have less political power because they are importing a brand new electorate,” he exclaimed. “Why should I sit back and take that? The power that I have as an American guaranteed at birth is one man, one vote, and they are diluting it. No, they are not allowed to do it. Why are we putting up with this?”“It is horrifying that Fox News continues to empower Tucker Carlson and other white nationalist ideologues to broadcast this kind of hateful poison into the homes of tens of millions Americans,” said Logan Bayroff, VP of communications for J Street, in a statement to The Daily Beast. “The ‘Great Replacement’ conspiracy theory isn't just rhetoric—its racist, antisemitic propaganda that has helped incite deadly violence against American Jews, Muslims, immigrants and other vulnerable minorites. Every time that this white supremacist hatred is amplified like this, the threat of future attacks on our communities grows.”“The ‘great replacement’ theory is a xenophobic and antisemitic conspiracy. Racist extremists like Tucker will only amplify it more as climate change increasingly drives dislocation and migration,” Jewish progressive group If Not Now added in a tweeted statement. “The fight for Jewish safety is the fight for migrant and climate justice.”A Fox News spokesperson insisted to The Daily Beast that Carlson was somehow actually dismissing the theory, pointing to the host’s comments where he called it a “voting-rights question.”As Greenblatt noted, this exact theory—that a shadowy elite are deliberately eradicating the white vote—was the inspiration behind some of the most gruesome and deadly mass shootings of the past few years. The racist killers behind the El Paso and Christchurch massacres, for instance, both left behind manifestos in which they wrote at length about the theory. The shooter responsible for murdering 11 Jewish worshippers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh openly believed that George Soros and Jewish humanitarian aid groups were bringing Central American migrants (“invaders,” as he referred to them) to the United States in order to “kill our people,” the white race.The ADL’s call for Carlson’s ouster is nothing new for the Fox News host, who has long drawn condemnation and courted controversy for racist and xenophobic commentary. His program lost the bulk of its prominent advertisers after he declared in late 2018 that immigrants make the United States “poorer and dirtier.”Carlson also sparked widespread backlash and additional ad boycotts for claiming white supremacy is a “hoax” just three days after the El Paso shooter killed 22 people over fears of a “Hispanic invasion”; and for warning Fox News viewers that the Black Lives Matter “mob” will “come for you.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The war hero: How Prince Philip’s quick thinking saved his ship from German bombers off Sicily

    Quick thinking and no small measure of bravery by Prince Philip saved dozens of lives during the Second World War, earning him a lifelong debt of gratitude from his comrades at arms. During the 1943 Allied invasion of Sicily the 22-year-old, then a first lieutenant in the Royal Navy, foiled a Luftwaffe bomber which looked almost certain to destroy his ship. But the story of how the Duke of Edinburgh saved his ship only emerged in recent years, when veterans began to talk publicly about the incident. Philip was second-in-command of the destroyer HMS Wallace during the Allied landings in Sicily in July 1943, when the ship came under repeated attack.

  • US Air Force's biggest planes need to do more than carry things in the next war, air-mobility general says

    "We really have to think about how we're going to use the airplanes in the future," Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost said in March.

  • Number of kids alone at border hits all-time high in March

    The U.S. government picked up nearly 19,000 children traveling alone across the Mexican border in March, authorities said Thursday, the largest monthly number ever recorded and a major test for President Joe Biden as he reverses many of his predecessor’s hardline immigration tactics. A complex mix of factors in the United States and Central America drove the increase. It has coincided with the Biden administration’s decision to exempt unaccompanied children from pandemic-related powers to immediately expel most people from the country without giving them an opportunity to seek asylum.

  • A new experiment has broken the known rules of physics, hinting at a mysterious, unknown force that has shaped our universe

    An unknown force seems to be making subatomic particles called muons act weirdly. That same force could be behind dark matter.

  • Climate change: Electric trucks 'can compete with diesel ones'

    Heavy goods vehicles powered by batteries can compete with diesel ones, say researchers.

  • For many Jordanians, official palace line on wayward prince is absurd fairy tale

    The palace insists that Jordan's royal house and the country are in order after the detention of Prince Hamzah. Many are skeptical.

  • 'The Wire' creator David Simon calls Piers Morgan an 'empty parasite' in Twitter feud

    Simon criticized Morgan for his appearance on Tucker Carlson's Fox Nation show, and Morgan shot back by insulting "The Wire."

  • Filipino man dies after being forced to perform hundreds of squats for breaking COVID-19 curfew near Manila

    Philippine authorities are investigating the death of a man forced to perform nearly 300 squats after officials say he broke COVID-19 curfew rules.

  • Kremlin says it fears full-scale fighting in Ukraine's east

    The Kremlin said Friday it fears the resumption of full-scale fighting in eastern Ukraine and could take steps to protect civilians there, a stark warning that comes amid a Russian troop buildup along the border. The statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, reflected the Kremlin’s determination to prevent Ukraine from using force to try to retake control over separatist-controlled territory in the country's east. Ukraine's military chief dismissed the Russian claims that the country's armed forces are preparing for an attack on the rebel east.

  • The most shocking deaths on 'The Walking Dead,' ranked

    We've said goodbye to a lot of characters on the AMC show since 2010. Insider ranks the deaths that fans didn't see coming and that hit the hardest.

  • Welcome to the club, Rocky: Sly Stallone is now a member of Mar-a-Lago, report says

    Welcome to the club.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court says don't purge voters from rolls

    The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday that the state elections commission should not remove from the rolls voters flagged as possibly having moved, something Democrats fought and conservatives have wanted done for nearly two years. Of those who remain, none voted in the 2020 presidential election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative advocacy group, argued that the state elections commission broke the law when it did not remove voters from the rolls who did not respond within 30 days to a mailing in 2019 indicating they had been identified as someone who potentially moved.

  • The Daily Mail said it authenticated the Hunter Biden laptop, and that its lurid contents show a side of him not in his book

    The computer became the subject of intense controversy last year when the New York Post published information from it weeks before the election.

  • A huge sawfish was discovered dead in the Lower Keys, police say

    A large smalltooth sawfish — a federally protected species — was found dead Tuesday afternoon near a popular boating spot in the Lower Keys, police said.

  • Benefits of COVID vaccine 'greatly outweigh' short-lived side effects: Dr. Nesheiwat

    Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss possible side effects from the coronavirus vaccine and weighs in on herd immunity timeline.