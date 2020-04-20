Here's What Man Wah Holdings Limited's (HKG:1999) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll look at Man Wah Holdings Limited (HKG:1999) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Man Wah Holdings:

0.20 = HK$1.5b ÷ (HK$13b - HK$5.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Man Wah Holdings has an ROCE of 20%.

Is Man Wah Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Man Wah Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Consumer Durables industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Man Wah Holdings's ROCE is currently very good.

Man Wah Holdings's current ROCE of 20% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 31% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Man Wah Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:1999 Past Revenue and Net Income April 20th 2020

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Man Wah Holdings.

How Man Wah Holdings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Man Wah Holdings has total assets of HK$13b and current liabilities of HK$5.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 40% of its total assets. Man Wah Holdings's ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

The Bottom Line On Man Wah Holdings's ROCE