Here's how many potholes were reported – and repaired – in Corpus Christi in recent years

Corpus Christi is no stranger to potholes – and numbers of city residents searching for information on the road blemishes may be among the highest in the nation.

A recent USA Today report on Google Trends showed Corpus Christi as the 47th among 100 cities in searching the keywords “pothole,” “potholes,” “pothole repair,” “pothole damage” and “pothole complaint” between January 2020 to October 2023.

Each city was given a search index number from zero to 100. That number was then used to generate a composite score for each city and state on the list.

There are a number of factors that would need to be taken into account when reviewing Google Trends reports, said city officials – factors that may skew the data include community size, internet accessibility and potential bot activity.

But generally speaking, potholes are a problem in Corpus Christi, said Manuel Hernandez, the city’s assistant director of street operations.

“We have had decades of neglect – and we’re cognizant of it,” he said. “We’re continually striving to address our issues and make the pavement better.”

How many potholes?

The city receives information on thousands of reported potholes in a year, according to data provided by the department.

But the number of pothole fixes are in the hundreds of thousands, repaired by six three-member pothole crews, city records show.

That’s because when personnel respond to a work order, an average of 40 to 50 potholes are found in the area repaired, Hernandez said.

The number doubles – or more – following a rain event, he added.

Hunks of pavement are pulled from a pothole by traffic on Castenon Street, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2032, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

About 11,600 pothole reports were made between 2020 and 2023, according to the department’s data – with a total of about 552,000 pothole repairs performed within the same timeframe.

The city’s clay soils – known for expansion and contraction – contribute significantly to potholes forming, Hernandez said.

The earthen movement causes damage to other infrastructure as well, including pipes, curbs and streets, he said.

“Over the course of time, it gets to a point of break,” Hernandez said. “It will be in there for however many years, and it’s withstanding the movement until the point where it can’t anymore.”

A nationwide issue

Potholes aren’t an issue specific to Corpus Christi – either subjectively or objectively.

The USA Today Google Trends report lists Pittsburgh, PA; and Sioux Falls, SD, as tied with Corpus Christi in 47th place on the list.

The top five cities are shown as New York, NY; Los Angeles, Calif.; Minneapolis, MN; Nashville, TN; San Francisco, CA; and Spokane, WA.

Experts have said infrastructure breakdown is prevalent across the country, as well as the state.

A 2021 report issued by the American Society of Civil Engineers Texas Section assigns the state’s overall infrastructure with a “C” grade – and specifically for its highways and roads, a ““D+ or below” grade.

Also ranked as D+ or below are the state’s dams, levees and wastewater infrastructure, with “D” indicating a condition that is “poor, at risk.”

The grades, in part, are based on data collected by a civil engineer committee, working with various public and private organizations.

Although the report doesn’t break down information on potholes, it lends some light on the overall condition of Texas streets, to include capacity, condition, funding, future needs, operation and maintenance, public safety and resilience.

The state of Texas was ranked 22 in USA Today’s Google Trends analysis, with the top five states showing as Washington, Minnesota, Michigan, Tennessee and Indiana.

What road fixes work

Adopted in September, street maintenance and reconstruction was listed as among the city’s top four priorities, with a total of $122.4 million set aside for those initiatives.

About $47 million is shown in city records as dedicated to street maintenance.

City officials are assessing different approaches to maintenance and pothole fixes, Hernandez said, to “try to come up with processes that will result in longer-lasting solutions.”

One possibility would be to “fog seal” recently rehabilitated streets – a process that involves applying an “asphaltic emulsion that will protect the surface from oxidizing and unraveling,” Hernandez wrote in an email.

Combatting the expansion and contraction of the earth is part of living in Corpus Christi, he said.

“Those are the natural soils in our area,” Hernandez said. “So we do our best to address it and maintain it. It’s going to be going on forever – the soils are here; they’re not going anywhere.”

How to get a pothole fixed

Want to get that pothole repaired?

Hernandez outlined the process in an email and interview with the Caller-Times:

A pothole complaint or repair request is made via calling 3-1-1, the city’s central call center. A work order is generated.

After receiving the work order, personnel visit the site and verifies the pothole.

If the report is verified, one of six three-member crews bring a pothole truck and chaser truck to the site.

The pothole is cleaned, sprayed with an asphalt tack – described as similar to glue – then filled with either a hot or cold asphalt mix dependent on weather condition. The mixture is compacted into the hole, and crews clean up.

Work in the same area will continue, based on the street condition. Crews review the street block and evaluate deterioration that could lead to potholes or larger potholes. This is usually the case, according to Hernandez, because one pothole report often means identifying 40 to 50 more in the same area. Crews address as much pavement distress as possible.

On average, the time between a report and repair is about three to five days. But after rain events that can potentially be as long as three months, Hernandez said.

The city of Corpus Christi received about 11,600 pothole reports between 2020 and 2023, street operations data shows. A total of about 552,000 pothole repairs performed within the same timeframe, according to the department.

How many streets

According to budget documents and data provided by staff, the city has more than 1,000 miles of streets and crews have performed hundreds of thousands of pothole repairs in recent years.

Total paved streets: 1,218 miles

Miles of arterial and collector streets: 374

Miles of local/residential streets: 825

Miles of alleyways: 19

Signalized intersections: 252

Number of pothole reports between 2020 and 2023: 11,619

Number of pothole repairs between 2020 and 2023: 552,398

How to avoid damage

Regardless of where you live, there are a few things you can do to minimize the pothole damage — and the associated costs.

Reduce your speed and straighten your wheels. It’s not always possible to avoid a pothole, but the faster you hit a pothole, the more damage your car may sustain. To reduce the force with which your vehicle hits a pothole, slow down and then release your brakes before you make contact with the pothole. At the same time, straighten your wheels to hit the pothole squarely. Doing so allows you to coast over the pothole, reducing the risk of damage to your suspension and wheels.

Stay alert. It may not be possible to see every pothole, especially at night or on water-washed roadways, but staying alert and looking ahead can help you avoid more obvious or substantial potholes.

Be cautious when water is on the roadway. Rain storms and melting snow can make it difficult to spot a pothole, especially if it’s hiding under a puddle. Slow down if you see a puddle or standing water on the road.

Stay on top of vehicle maintenance. Underinflated or worn tires are more vulnerable to pothole damage than those that are newer and properly inflated. Similarly, unaddressed issues with your steering or suspension can lead to more significant damage after a pothole encounter.

Be on the lookout for vehicle changes. If you hit a pothole and start hearing a new noise or feel a change in the way your vehicle is driving (such as pulling to the left or right), make an appointment with a mechanic as soon as you can to prevent further damage.

USA Today reporters Jennifer Lobb, Kara McGinley and Heidi Gollub contributed to this report.

