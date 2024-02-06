Here's what Mario Fernandez Saldana told police in extensive interview after Bridegan death

Multiple public documents have been released in the latest round of open records requests in the Feb. 16, 2022, ambush shooting death of Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach.

His ex-wife Shanna Gardner and her husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana, are accused of hiring Henry Arthur Tenon to kill him amid a bitter post-divorce and custody battle. Tenon has already pleaded guilty to being the gunman.

Gardner and Fernandez Saldana are charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony and child abuse. Both are scheduled for a pretrial hearing Wednesday in their death penalty case.

The Bridegan family recently filed a lawsuit for visitation rights to the 11-year-old twins Gardner shares with Bridegan. They are staying with her family out of state.

Bridegan, 33, had dropped off the twins at Gardner and Fernandez Saldana's home after taking them out for dinner and ice cream and was on his way home to St. Augustine with his 2-year-old daughter. While on his normal route shortly after leaving, he apparently stopped due to a tire in the middle of the road, police previously said. He was shot multiple times, but the child was left unharmed and nothing appeared to have been stolen.

After a lengthy investigation with multiple interviews and securing surveillance videos, Tenon was the first to be arrested locally, then Fernandez Saldana in Orlando and lastly Gardner in the state of Washington.

Bridegan, left, Gardner, upper right, Tenon, center right, and Fernandez Saldana, bottom right.

On March 1, 2022, Gardner and Fernandez Saldana came into police headquarters to be formally interviewed in the case.

Following is Fernandez Saldana's summary per the investigator.

How did Mario meet Shanna?

Fernandez Saldana began describing how he met Gardner while he was working at Black Hive CrossFit gym in Jacksonville Beach. Fernandez Saldana was introduced to Gardner's children at this time. The situation between him and Gardner was described as unique because of the dynamic with Bridegan. Fernandez Saldana explained they "sealed the deal" very quickly. This was done because Fernandez Saldana would not be able to have a role with the children until they were married.

How was Mario's relationship with Jared?

Fernandez Saldana stated he made an attempt to speak to Bridegan once he was married to Gardner. Fernandez Saldana advised Bridegan did not respond to this request. The conversations between the two families were usually conducted by text message and email. Fernandez Saldana described the conversations between Bridegan as pestering.

Fernandez Saldana would go on to describe a specific situation while picking the children up from Bridegan. Fernandez Saldana walked up to Bridegan's house and knocked on the door. As the kids opened the door, they told him he is not allowed to knock on the door. The children would normally leave the house when a text message was sent signaling the other party has arrived. Fernandez Saldana told the children he could do whatever he wants. Bridegan sent Fernandez Saldana an email stating he would file a restraining if he ever came to his door again.

Fernandez Saldana would go on to explain the only time everyone was in the same room was usually in court. Fernandez Saldana stated he attempted to shake his hand while in court one time but Bridegan refused to acknowledge him. He would continue to explain how Bridegan and his wife would not acknowledge their presence when at events with the children.

Fernandez Saldana would explain how the kids were afraid to ask Bridegan questions over a fear of rejection. Abigail once asked if she could dye her hair purple. Bridegan told Abigail she would not be accepted into the church if she had purple hair. Fernandez Saldana took the children to a Bishop for the Church of Latter-Day Saints, who they happened to be friends with. According to Fernandez Saldana, Bridegan drove to the local Church of Latter-Day Saints in Neptune Beach and confronted the bishop. Fernandez Saldana stated Bridegan got into an argument with the Bishop because he was befriending Gardner. He would go on to explain how Bridegan drove by the bishop's house and this prompted the bishop to contact their legal section.

How did 'date night' work and what happened that particular night?

Fernandez Saldana began explaining how "date night" worked when Bridegan was picking the children up. Fernandez Saldana stated when Bridegan arrived he would text here and the children would exit the house and get into the car with their father. When the children would arrive, they would simply go through the garage if open and if not, they knew how to work the keypad. He would continue describing how the dogs would bark and alert them the children were home. There was no agreement to tell the other parent where the kids would go for date night.

Fernandez Saldana would go on to explain date night on 02/16/2022, the night of the incident. Bridegan arrived at 1830 hours (6:30 p.m.) and sent a text message saying "here." The kids returned at the agreed-upon time of 1945 hours (7:45 p.m.). Fernandez Saldana advised he did not see the kids come in, but he did say he heard them enter the residence.

He would advise he was "racked out" on the couch. Once the children came in, he stated he went upstairs and took a shower. Fernandez Saldana advised Gardner greeted the children when they arrived. Fernandez Saldana continued to advise he was "really out of it," due to taking Galvapentine. Fernandez Saldana stated he takes this medication in high doses and becomes "zoned out." Fernandez Saldana continued to say that night he was "more out of it than anything."

Fernandez Saldana advised he and Gardner asked the kids about date night. The kids told them they went to Bearded Pig and this particular date night was fine. The children informed Fernandez Saldana, Bridegan was on the phone for a while before they entered Bearded Pig.

Fernandez Saldana would go on to explain Galvapentine is a nerve blocker, which he uses for pain and headaches. Fernandez Saldana stated the medication makes him drowsy. He would continue to explain he takes a high dose.

After the children went to sleep, Fernandez Saldana did laundry while Gardner completed chores around the house. The two were getting ready for bed when detectives arrived to inform Gardner of Bridegan's death. Fernandez Saldana advised when detectives arrived, he thought it may have been because of an ongoing dispute over animals in the neighborhood.

What other issues did Fernandez Saldana describe with Bridegan?

Fernandez Saldana stated Bridegan was not a confrontational person. However, he would describe Bridegan as a "keyboard warrior." He would explain how Bridegan would avoid Gardner whenever they were at doctor appointments. He would continue to explain how Bridegan fought against Gardner when it came to placing Liam on ADHD medicine. Fernandez Saldana would continue to describe disagreements over Liam's medical issues.

Fernandez Saldana began talking about disputes with Bridegan over the children's education. Fernandez Saldana advised they took Bridegan to court over placing the children into private school. The dispute was finally settled when Gardner agreed to eliminate the child support payments. It was explained Bridegan would not attend teacher-parent conferences with Gardner and Fernandez Saldana. These conferences would only be held jointly due to COVID restrictions.

Fernandez Saldana would go onto explain the children's therapy and Bridegan's dispute with the sessions. Fernandez Saldana advised Bridegan did not want the children attending therapy because they were talking about Bridegan. This led Fernandez Saldana into talking about control over the children. Fernandez Saldana stated he felt the kids would be better off if Gardner had control of the custody. He would continue to advise if they could bend the custody to "sixty forty" the kids would be better off.

Fernandez Saldana stated he wanted to push Bridegan into a corner, to force everyone together on the children. Fernandez Saldana advised they could "just suck it" and he doesn't care if they are uncomfortable. Fernandez Saldana stated he is confrontational and he could shut them down if they had control of the custody. Fernandez Saldana continued to advise they wanted to push for a social investigation.

What did Fernandez Saldana think happened to Jared Bridegan?

Fernandez Saldana was asked what he thought happened to Bridegan. Fernandez Saldana stated it was a big speculation. Fernandez Saldana stated you need to get in line if looking for people who didn't like him. Fernandez Saldana stated he hasn't been told anything, but he does know why he would get out of the car. Fernandez Saldana advised he thought he may have known who was in front of him. He would go on to explain if something was about to go down, he would run them over or speed away.

Fernandez Saldana would go on to explain there were plenty of people at Bridegan's church who didn't like him. He would go on to explain the dispute over Gardner and Fernandez Saldana's presence at the memorial service. Due to this, Fernandez Saldana advised the children would not attend the service.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Mario Fernandez Saldana interview released in Jared Bridegan case