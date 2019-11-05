Here's a Master List of Free Trials at Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Every Other Streaming TV Service

With the launch of Apple TV+ and Disney Plus, the Streaming Wars have officially begun, and you will never have free time away from a screen again. My God Have Mercy On Us All.

It seems that after years in which you could get by with just Netflix, Hulu, and maybe one of the premium movie channels, everyone and their mother now has a streaming service crying for your attention. Given the way things are going, you personally are probably about to launch your own streaming service any day now. Don’t forget to send us screeners.

All kidding aside, the streaming space has become an increasingly crowded field, as companies such as Disney, Universal, and Time Warner have realized that instead of licensing their catalog titles to Netflix, they can make a lot more money in the long run by launching their own services. That’s great for them, but what about you? You, nice person reading this who just wants to relax after a long day of work with a beloved old movie or a TV show you’ve been hearing a lot about, you have neither unlimited money to subscribe to every service nor unlimited time scroll through all of them to find something to watch.

So what’s the best streaming service for you? We’d have to know your tastes better to answer that. But we do know it’s always a good idea to try before buy, so you can decide for yourself if you’re fine sticking just with Netflix, or you’re a future Disney Plus true believer or a born Criterion Channel subscriber.

We’ve already told you how some people can get subscriptions to the new streaming services for free, and to follow-up, here’s how to sign up for a free trial for all of the streaming services. (Or at least all of the ones we could think of. There are A LOT of ‘em out there.)

Also, before we begin, most of these services will require your credit card before you sign up for the free trial. These companies assume that once you try their wares you’ll be a loyal customer…or you’ll forget that you signed up and/or never get around to cancelling your membership before you get charged. (Hey, it’s a business model employed by most gyms.) So whenever you sign up for a streaming services’ free trial, make a note of how long your free ride lasts (usually about a week) and then make a note in whatever online calendar or life-planner you use, and perhaps arrange to have a reminder sent to either cancel or commit. If neither Google Calendar or Apple Calendar are your thing, here’s a list of other options.

You may also be able to preemptively cancel the free trial, so that you’re not charged. Go into your account and look for a way to cancel before the free trial ends (you’re generally still allowed to keep watching until the period expires), or to tweak the preferences and turn off the automatic renewal feature.

BIGGEST AND BEST STREAMING SERVICES: FREE TRIALS

Netflix Free Trial

Say what you will about Netflix, but you can’t deny that the streaming service giant is generous with free trials. Simply go here and sign up for the Netflix plan that suits you, and enter your payment details. You get a full month of Netflix for free, and the service will even remind you that your trial is about to end before you get charged. If you think you can plow through all nine seasons of The Office in a month, then godspeed!

Hulu and Hulu + Live

You can sign up for a free Hulu trial here. The length of your free trial, per Hulu’s website, “depends on the subscription that you’re signing up for.” For the classic Hulu service, the free trial generally lasts 30 days. If you want the Hulu + Live option, which gets you Hulu’s catalog and lets you watch live news and sports, you can try a free week of that here.

Amazon Prime Video

An Amazon Prime subscription comes with free two-day (or faster) shipping on most Amazon purchases, as well as unlimited streaming of Amazon Prime Video content, including Amazon originals and movies. You can get an Amazon Prime free trial for 30 days if you’re a new subscriber. This trial also includes access to Amazon’s streaming music service and Kindle library.

MORE STREAMING SERVICE FREE TRIALS

Apple TV+

You can get Apple TV+ for free for one year if you buy an Apple gadget, or try it for a week with a free trial here.

AT&T WatchTV

AT&T WatchTV has a ton of cable channels at various price tiers. See if there’s enough for you liking with a seven-day free trial here.