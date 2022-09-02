Here's What To Make Of MaxiPARTS' (ASX:MXI) Decelerating Rates Of Return

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MaxiPARTS:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = AU$8.6m ÷ (AU$146m - AU$36m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, MaxiPARTS has an ROCE of 7.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 12%.

See our latest analysis for MaxiPARTS

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MaxiPARTS compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MaxiPARTS here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, MaxiPARTS' ROCE has remained relatively flat while the business is using 38% less capital than before. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

Our Take On MaxiPARTS' ROCE

Overall, we're not ecstatic to see MaxiPARTS reducing the amount of capital it employs in the business. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 13% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think MaxiPARTS has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Story continues

If you'd like to know more about MaxiPARTS, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 1 of them is concerning.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here