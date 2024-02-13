Here's what may be coming to the Somerset Shopping Center on the Somerville Circle

BRIDGEWATER - A liquor store may be coming to the Somerset Shopping Center on the Somerville Circle.

Liquor Cave has applied to the Township Council for approval of a liquor license transfer to move into 309 Route 202/206 at the center, a space previously occupied by New York & Company.

Before that, the 7,442-square foot space next to Men's Wearhouse and two doors down from Barnes & Noble had been occupied by FYE. The space was also used as a pop-up Vineyard Vines store in 2022.

The application has been cleared by state Alcohol Beverage Control and approved by the police department following an investigation.

The Township Council is expected to vote Thursday on the application.

Liquor Cave is owned by Bridgewater Wines LLC.

Also coming to the center is Strand Salon Studios in the space between Gap Factory and Fortunoff Backyard.

Fred Astaire Dance Studio is also expected to open in the Bank of America space.

Like retail centers across the country, the Somerset Shopping Center, owned by Levin Management of North Plainfield, has seen its share of closings and vacancies in recent years.

Still vacant at the shopping center are spaces once occupied by Christmas Tree Shops, Rite Aid and Modell's.

The 210,685-square foot center, one of the first suburban shopping centers in the United States, has more than 1.2 million visitors a year, according to owner Levin Management.

Founded in 1952, Levin Management also owns the Somerville Circle Shopping Center on the other side of Route 28, the Blue Star Shopping Center in Watchung, Flemington Marketplace, The Shoppes at Flemington and Rutgers Plaza in Franklin Township.

