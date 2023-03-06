Here's what MDMA does to your brain and body

Robyn Phelps/Insider

MDMA has been around for over a hundred years.

Today, it's best known as a party drug because it can cause feelings of empathy and sociability, but it's also being studied as a possible treatment for a host of different illnesses, like anxiety and alcohol-use disorder.

One organization has been testing MDMA for decades to see if it could be helpful for patients with post traumatic stress disorder. The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, or MAPS, is now close to receiving approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, which would mean that MDMA could be used legally to treat patients with PTSD, and even be covered by insurance.

Berra Yazar-Klosinsk, chief scientific officer of the MAPS unit focused on turning MDMA into an approved drug, told Insider that it's important not to generalize lab-tested MDMA, which MAPS is working with, with illicit forms of Ecstasy or Molly, which often contain other ingredients apart from MDMA and may not produce the same effects or work in the body in the same way.

As MDMA inches closer to becoming an approved medicine, Insider put together a step-by-step look at how MDMA affects the body and brain.

In MAPS' trials, participants take MDMA during a supervised experience. Two trained professionals are present throughout the session to ensure safety and to help the participant through any complicated emotions or memories. The entire experience lasts around eight hours and takes place in a controlled and calm-inducing environment.

At the six hour mark, people usually come down from the experience. At this point, they're having less unusual thoughts and clearer insights. This is typically when they tend to talk more about the insight they've gained throughout their experience.

At around the eight hour mark, they're typically done with the session and ready to relax.

