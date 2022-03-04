Here's what it means to be an oligarch

Reuters Videos

STORY: German authorities have seized a nearly $600 million luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov.That's according to Forbes.The EU imposed sanctions on the Russian tycoon and metals magnate as well as 25 other prominent people for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a decision published in the EU's official journal.The more-than-500-foot Dilbar superyacht was taken in the northern port of Hamburg. The vessel, which is the largest motor yacht in the world by gross tonnage, had been undergoing a refit in the shipyards of Blohm + Voss, according to Forbes, adding that the German government had frozen the asset.No one at Germany's General Customs Office was available to comment and a representative for Usmanov said they had no confirmation of the move. Separately on Thursday, French authorities took control of a yacht they said belonged to a company whose main shareholder is Rosneft boss Igor Sechin.He's a close Putin ally. A spokesperson for the boat's management company said the vessel had no connection to Sechin.