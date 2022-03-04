Here's what it means to be an oligarch
The U.S. is going after Russian oligarchs – seizing their yachts and private jets. But what exactly is an oligarch?
The U.S. is going after Russian oligarchs – seizing their yachts and private jets. But what exactly is an oligarch?
French authorities implement sanctions but the UK faces criticism over delays.
STORY: German authorities have seized a nearly $600 million luxury yacht owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov.That's according to Forbes.The EU imposed sanctions on the Russian tycoon and metals magnate as well as 25 other prominent people for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a decision published in the EU's official journal.The more-than-500-foot Dilbar superyacht was taken in the northern port of Hamburg. The vessel, which is the largest motor yacht in the world by gross tonnage, had been undergoing a refit in the shipyards of Blohm + Voss, according to Forbes, adding that the German government had frozen the asset.No one at Germany's General Customs Office was available to comment and a representative for Usmanov said they had no confirmation of the move. Separately on Thursday, French authorities took control of a yacht they said belonged to a company whose main shareholder is Rosneft boss Igor Sechin.He's a close Putin ally. A spokesperson for the boat's management company said the vessel had no connection to Sechin.
(Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. dropped to a record low after the electric-vehicle maker rolled back price increases on its debut cars for existing customers, marking an embarrassing about-face as it ramps up production and seeks to win over more buyers.Most Read from BloombergNuclear Plant Fire Contained After Ukraine Says Russia AttackedUkraine Update: Fire Near Nuclear Power Plant Now ContainedRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizi
Bolton, who once worked for Trump, also said the former president's "main interest" in Ukraine was trying to "find Hillary Clinton's computer server."
A Central Florida man has been arrested after deputies say he intentionally ran over his family.
Ukrainian defense forces say they killed Russian Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky in combat earlier this week.
She couldn't believe his reason for stalling in the kitchen and letting their hungry baby cry.
Oklahoma Senate committee unanimously passes grocery tax bill
If you can even call it a dress.
Steven and Gina Meyer spoke to TODAY about daughter Katie Meyer, who died by suicide. The Meyers said they spoke to Katie hours before her death.
"I was like, 'I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?'" Tomei recalled telling Davidson about the 2020 movie.
Kelly Stafford, who is married to NFL player Matthew Stafford, says she regretted getting breast implants and how, despite what the media said at the time, her husband never wanted her to have the surgery.
Tactically, sending in U.S. howitzers to stop such an advance using direct fire would directly go against U.S. military doctrine.
There's one unsung group the Russian president "probably has to worry about," the former National Security Council analyst said.
Today, women and men cheat at approximately the same rates, though the reasons why women cheat may be different from men — and there's more going on than you think, say relationship experts.
It was written by hand on one of Trump's private White House documents from Jan. 6.
Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin couldn't hold back when following a retired U.S. Army colonel on the air recently, saying she barely had time to correct all of his “distortions.” Griffin, who has reported for Fox News Channel since 1996, has attracted attention over the past two weeks as she has publicly corrected or contradicted several Fox analysts and hosts on the air about the crisis in Ukraine. When Tucker Carlson suggested this week that some reporters are acting as flacks for the Pentagon, some interpreted that as a criticism of his colleague.
Elizabeth Hurley, 56, posted an update while recovering from an ankle injury on Instagram. She looks radiant while taking some time off at an Austrian resort.
Following the release of Kanye "Ye" West's controversial "Eazy" music video, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appeared closer than ever as they visited the Beverly Hills Hotel for a bite to eat.
The Young family aboard Sunshine and Whiskey were fishing for black sea bass on a live bottom spot.